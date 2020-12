Latest Entertainment

Melody and energy explosion... Hope Is Noise!

Over the decades Cork has continually had a plethora of bands, labels, venues and promoters. There were even times the Cork music scene seemed ready to explode. The rebel county has consistently produced not just great acts but acts that had in their possession, a swagger, an edge and an ability to write and create music that would lead you to believe there’s some special ingredient in the water of the people’s republic. Echo 'Downtown' correspondents Eddie Kiely (FIFA Records) and Eddie Butt (bass player with Emperor of Ice Cream) take a closer look at some of the Leeside acts, both past and present, that have helped to illuminate the Cork music scene. Here we focus on Hope Is Noise.