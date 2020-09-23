Welcome to the Evening Echo Web Site ("Site"). Please review the following basic rules ("Terms of Use") that govern your use of and/or purchase of products through our Site as they constitute a legally binding agreement between you and Evening Echo Ltd. Please note that your Use of our Site constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and your agreement to be bound by them.
In these Terms of Use, references to ‘The Evening Echo, ‘we’, ‘us’ and ‘our’ are references to Evening Echo Ltd. We may from time to time change these Terms of Use. Your continued Use of the Site following any such change constitutes your agreement to follow and be bound by the rules as changed. We may change, move or delete portions of, or may add to, our Site from time to time.
Unless expressly stated otherwise, all materials images, illustrations, designs, icons, photographs, music, video clips, audio material, text, trademarks or logos made available through this Site (collectively, the "Content") are protected by copyrights, trademarks and/or other intellectual property rights owned, controlled or licensed to The Evening Echo and/or its subsidiaries, affiliates and advertisers. In consideration of and subject to your compliance with this Agreement, you are granted a limited non-exclusive and personal license strictly for your own non-commercial and private use to bookmark, refer to or point to any page within the Site, and to download the Content (with the exception of music) to a single personal computer and to print a single copy of the content.
No right, title or interest in any downloaded materials or software is transferred to you as a result of, any such downloading or copying and Evening Echo Limited reserves all rights in respect of the Content for itself, its subsidiaries, affiliates and advertisers. You must not alter or delete any copyright, trademark or other proprietary notices in or on any of the Content. You must not reproduce, publish, transmit, distribute, display or otherwise provide access to (including framing or linking to any Content or the Site), modify, create derivative works from, sell or participate in any sale of, or exploit in any way, in whole or in part, any of the Content, the Site, or any related software for any commercial purpose whatsoever. If you wish to use any of the Content for any commercial purpose (including any framing or linking to any Content or the Site) you must obtain the express prior written permission of The Evening Echo or obtain an appropriate licence from Newspaper Licensing Ireland Limited (www.newspaperlicensing.ie).
While we welcome your comments and feedback regarding our Site, our products and our services, we do not want to receive and do not accept confidential or proprietary ideas, suggestions, materials or other information. Accordingly, please note that all comments, feedback, postcards, ideas, suggestions, materials, information, and other submissions disclosed, submitted or offered to The Evening Echo on or by this Site or otherwise (collectively, "Comments") shall be and remain property of The Evening Echo. Any such disclosure, submission or offer of any Comments shall constitute an assignment to The Evening Echo of all worldwide rights, titles and interests in all copyrights and other intellectual properties in the Comments. Thus, The Evening Echo will own exclusively all such rights, titles and interests in, and shall not be limited in any way in its use, commercial or otherwise, of any Comments. The Evening Echo is and shall be under no obligation (1) to maintain any Comments in confidence; (2) to pay to user any compensation for any Comments; or (3) to respond to any user Comments.
You agree that no Comments submitted by you to The Evening Echo through the Site or otherwise will violate any right of any third party, including copyright, trademark, privacy or other personal or proprietary right(s). You further agree that no Comments submitted by you to the Site will be or contain libellous or otherwise unlawful, abusive or obscene material. You are and shall remain solely responsible for the content of any Comments you make.
You agree that The Evening Echo may use and/or disclose information about your demographics and use of the Site in any manner that does not reveal your identity, unless you have agreed for The Evening Echo to reveal your identity to a third party.
Prices quoted on our web site are in Euro. The Evening Echo reserves the right to refuse delivery if appropriate delivery charges are not made. LINKS TO OTHER WEB SITES AND SERVICES To the extent that this Site contains links to outside services and resources, the availability and content of which The Evening Echo does not control, any concerns regarding any such service or resource, or any link thereto, should be directed to the particular outside service or resource.
To the extent that this Site contains links to outside services and resources, the availability and content of which www.irishexaminer.com does not control, any concerns regarding any such service or resource, or any link thereto, should be directed to the particular outside service or resource.
EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE EXPRESSLY PROVIDED HEREIN, THIS SITE, ALL CONTENTS OF THE SITE, AND ALL PRODUCTS AND SERVICES OFFERED IN CONNECTION WITH THE SITE ARE PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" BASIS, AND, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, THE EVENING ECHO DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. IN ADDITION, THE EVENING ECHO DOES NOT WARRANT THAT YOUR USE OF THIS SITE, OR THE OPERATION OR FUNCTION OF THIS SITE, ANY COMPONENT THEREOF, OR ANY SERVICES OFFERED IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR FREE; THAT DEFECTS THEREWITH WILL BE CORRECTED; OR THAT THIS SITE OR ITS SERVER ARE FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL ELEMENTS. ALTHOUGH THE EVENING ECHO ENDEAVORS TO PROVIDE CURRENT, ACCURATE AND RELIABLE INFORMATION ON THIS SITE, IT DOES NOT WARRANT OR MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS REGARDING THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY OR ANY USE OF INFORMATION ON THIS SITE. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE, BY YOUR USE OF THE SITE, THAT YOUR USE OF THE SITE IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK, THAT YOU ASSUME FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ALL COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ALL NECESSARY SERVICING OR REPAIRS OF ANY EQUIPMENT YOU USE IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR USE OF OUR SITE, AND THAT THE EVENING ECHO SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND RELATED TO YOUR USE OF OR INABILITY TO USE THIS SITE, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, COMPENSATORY OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, LOST PROFITS AND/OR LOSS OF OR DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, EVEN IF THE EVENING ECHO HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
You agree to defend, indemnify and hold The Evening Echo harmless from and against any and all claims, damages, costs and expenses, including fees, arising from or related to your use of the Site.
This Site is controlled and operated by Evening Echo Limited from its offices in Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork, Ireland. These Terms of Use shall and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with them are governed by Irish law. The courts of Ireland have non-exclusive jurisdiction to hear, settle or determine any dispute arising out of or in connection with these Terms of Use and by using this Site you shall be deemed to have submitted to the jurisdiction of the Irish Courts for that purpose.
The failure of either party to enforce at any time or for any period of time any of the provisions of these Terms of Use shall not be construed as a waiver of such provision or the right of the party to enforce each and every such provision. If the whole or any part of a provision of these Terms of Use is or becomes illegal, invalid or unenforceable under the law of any jurisdiction, that will not affect the legality, validity or enforceability under the law of that jurisdiction of the remainder of the provision in question or any other provision of these Terms of Use and the legality, validity or enforceability under the law of any other jurisdiction of that or any other provision of these Terms of Use.
We reserve the right at all times to terminate or restrict your access to the Site, if in our sole discretion you fail to comply with any term or provision of these Terms of Use or we consider, in our sole discretion, that your Use of the Site to be immoral or illegal. Any such termination or restriction shall be without prejudice to any obligations imposed on you under these Terms of Use (including, without limitation, any restrictions on your use of any Content) which shall continue to bind you without limit in time.
If you have any questions about these Terms, please contact us.