EVENT INFO



This year we celebrate the 40th Echo Women’s Mini Marathon. We are happy to announce with organisers Cork Athletics Association that the event will take place as virtual offering again this year and we are hoping that as many people will take part to help support the many Cork charities that depend on the event’s participants who raise much needed funds every year. Cork Athletics will work closely with relevant authorities and Sport Ireland and if it becomes clearer in coming weeks and months that a live event element may become a possibility for September, they will consider all options and public safety advice before making a decision and announcement regarding this and all participants who register for the virtual event will be given to option to upgrade their registration.



The event is 6km and you can complete that however you want either by walking, running or jogging in your back garden!



In the event that the live race cannot go ahead again this year, we encourage you to join us virtually in the spirit of the event on what would have been race day on September 19 and complete your 6k, (We ask that you adhere to all government guidelines regarding public safety and social distancing that are in place at the time when completing your 6K).



The results portal will be open from September 16, if you can’t complete your 6K on September 19 you can also do it from September 16 – September 26. You can upload your results here and download a certificate of completion.

We hope that the people of Cork will continue to support this fantastic event as they have always done over the past 40 years. Best of luck!