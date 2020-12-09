Contact Us

Cork Editorial Office

The Echo

Linn Dubh,
Assumption Road
Blackpool
Cork
T23 RCH6
Telephone: + 353 (0) 21 4272722

Advertising Department

The Echo

80 Oliver Plunkett Street
Cork
T12 T0XC
Telephone: + 353 (0) 21 4272722 Fax: + 353 (0) 21 4273846 ISDN: + 353 (0) 21 4851900

Editorial Department

The Echo

GENERAL
Maurice Gubbins
Editor
Tel: 021 4802293

NEWS
Grainne McGuinness
News Editor
Tel: 021 4802293

Robert McNamara
Deputy News Editor
Tel: 021 4802154

Mary Corcoran
Assistant News Editor

Sarah O’Dwyer
Assistant News Editor

Rory Noonan
Chief Sub-Editor

SPORTS
John McHale
Sports Editor
Tel: 021 4802228

Eamonn Murphy
Deputy Sports Editor
Tel: 021 4802264

FEATURES
John Dolan
Features Editor
Tel: 021 4802162

Elaine Duggan
Deputy Features Editor/ WoW! Editor
Tel: 021 4802235

Photography and Video Queries

The Echo

For all image, photography and video queries please contact:
picturedesk@theecho.ie

App Support

The Echo

For all e-edition app support contact:
michael.crowley@theecho.ie

Marketing Department

The Echo

MARKETING
Karen O'Donoghue
Marketing Manager
Tel: 021 4802164

Lisa Coughlan
Deputy Marketing Manager
Tel: 021 4802289

Your Rights

The Echo

YOUR RIGHTS
You have several rights under data-protection law in relation to how we use your personal information. To request a copy of the personal information we hold about you, simply fill out an online Data Access Request form to initiate the process. Before we can provide you with any data, we’ll need to verify your identity and may also need to gather some additional information to clarify the scope of your request. For all other data privacy queries, contact our Data Protection Team at

dataprotection@landmarkmedia.ie

Send Us Your News

Send Us Your News

We'd like to hear from you!

Tell us about the issues affecting your community, club or organisation or send us your letters, feedback and comments

NEWS
Grainne McGuinness
Robert McNamara
Mary Corcoran
Sarah O’Dwyer

SPORTS
John McHale
Eamonn Murphy
Mark Woods
John Horgan

FEATURES
John Dolan
Elaine Duggan

WOMEN ON WEDNESDAYS
Elaine Duggan

DOWNTOWN
Eoghan Dinan

