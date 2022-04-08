Rebel Roundup: Stay up to date with Cork's top news this week

CORK is a bubbling pot of activity these days and with so much going on, it's easy to miss the good stuff.

The Echo has started a new weekly feature, compiling a list of the biggest and brightest news stories of the week including a nod to an interesting social media account.

Here’s what we have this week on The Echo Rebel Roundup

Social media suggestion

This week’s social media suggestion is Cork based photographer David Creedon.

@creedonphoto

Mr Creedon has a knack for capturing simple moments that make you stop in your step.

If you like seeing the extraordinary in the everyday ordinary, this is the account for you.

Cork person of the week: John Coleman

A CORK hotel concierge has become a member of Les Clefs d’Or, a prestigious professional concierge association.

Carmel Guihen, General Manager , John Coleman, Concierge Manager and Finola Twomey, Director of Sales and Marketing at Fota Island Resort. Picture: Gerard McCarthy Photography.

John Coleman is the Concierge Manager at Fota Island Resort and has been working in hospitality since 2017.

Fota Island Resort announced the news that Mr Coleman had become a Les Clefs d’Or (The Golden Keys) member this week. The highly regarded association has 3,500 members across the globe, 42 of which work in Ireland.

Cork celeb watch

A leading bookmaker has slashed its odds on Cork actor Cillian Murphy becoming the next James Bond.

Following the dramatic finale of BBC series Peaky Blinders after a decade-long run, bookmaker Ladbrokes has reported a renewal in interest in Douglas native Cillian Murphy playing the incongruously flamboyant spy James Bond.

Despite Mr Murphy previously denying rumours that he was in line for the role, speculation continues that he could be set to pivot from infamous gangster Tommy Shelby to assassin and agent of the Crown James Bond.

Cork business

Popular vintage retailer Nine Crows has announced it is to open a new store in Cork creating several new jobs.

The company took to social media yesterday to make the announcement, stating it was “beyond buzzed” to reveal the news.

“We have been planning this for so long and cannot wait to meet all you legends along the way, as always thank you everyone for your support always,” the statement continued.

Nine Crows also announced it is currently recruiting retail assistants to join the Cork team.

One full-time position and three part-time positions are currently being advertised.

A new Cork attraction

ONE of Cork’s historic country estates is set to open to the public after an extensive restoration project.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) announced the opening of Annes Grove House and Gardens in Castletownroche this week.

The 190-acre estate, owned by the Annesley family since the 1700s, was donated to the State by Patrick Grove Annesley in December 2015.

Annes Grove House & Gardens, pictured during the opening of the picturesque Annes Grove Gardens in North Cork following extensive restoration works by the OPW. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

The grounds underwent extensive restoration works and can now be accessed by paid guided tour until September 22.

Summer holidays are back!

Over 40 scheduled routes, served by eight airlines will be running this summer at Cork Airport.

The summer schedule is currently operational and will run until October 29, 2022.

Tara Finn, Business Development Manager; Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport and Kathleen Walshe, Communications Specialist. Also included are KLM Airlines crew members Simone van Leeuwaarde; Indy Peters; Capt. Maarten Driel and First officer Herman Oldenhof. Pic: Brian Lougheed

With over two million passengers forecasted to travel through Cork Airport this year, passengers across the south of Ireland have a huge choice of holiday destinations for that long-awaited summer getaway or city break.