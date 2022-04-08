Popular vintage retailer to open Cork store creating several new jobs

Popular vintage retailer Nine Crows has announced it is to open a new store in Cork creating several new jobs.

The company took to social media yesterday to make the announcement, stating it was “beyond buzzed” to reveal the news.

“We have been planning this for so long and cannot wait to meet all you legends along the way, as always thank you everyone for your support always,” the statement continued.

Nine Crows also announced it is currently recruiting retail assistants to join the Cork team.

One full-time position and three part-time positions are currently being advertised.

While the exact location of the new store has yet to be announced, the company has confirmed that it will be in the city centre.

The Nine Crows brand is the brainchild of Emma Fraiser and Dean McDaid who, after meeting on Facebook initially and then in person, decided to open their first vintage store in Dublin in 2010.

The company currently has two Dublin stores.