Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 15:14

Odds slashed on Cork actor becoming next James Bond

Daniel Craig playing James Bond in the new Bond film No Time To Die. 

Donal O’Keeffe

A leading bookmaker has slashed its odds on Cork actor Cillian Murphy becoming the next James Bond.

Following the dramatic finale of BBC series Peaky Blinders after a decade-long run, bookmaker Ladbrokes has reported a renewal in interest in Douglas native Cillian Murphy playing the incongruously flamboyant spy James Bond.

Despite Mr Murphy previously denying rumours that he was in line for the role, speculation continues that he could be set to pivot from infamous gangster Tommy Shelby to assassin and agent of the Crown James Bond.

Following what it described as “a run of money”, Ladbrokes has slashed the odds on Mr Murphy getting the role from 25/1 to 10/1.

Former Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page remains Ladbrokes’ front-runner for the role of 007 at 7/2, ahead of Henry Cavill at 4/1 and Aidan Turner at 7/1.

Cillian Murphy, as Tommy Shelby, on the set of series five of Peaky Blinders.
Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes suggested fans might be hoping that Cillian Murphy wouldn’t be absent from screens for too long, something she felt might account for the increased interest in his playing the next Bond.

“While Regé-Jean Page is the current frontrunner, it’s still all to play for,” she said.

“Only time will tell if there will be another Irishman taking up the iconic Bond role.” The role of James Bond, a British spy who appears to somewhat self-defeatingly advertise his role as an undercover agent, was previously played by an Irish actor when Louth-born Pierce Brosnan became the fifth movie Bond, appearing in four films between 1995 and 2002.

Ladbrokes has three Irish actors, Aidan Turner, Cillian Murphy, and Michael Fassbender, among its current favourites to play the role.

The bookmakers list:

  • Regé-Jean Page at 7/2, 
  • Henry Cavill 4/1, 
  • Aidan Turner 7/1, 
  • Tom Hardy 8/1, 
  • James Norton 10/1, 
  • Cillian Murphy 10/1, 
  • Michael Fassbender 10/1.

