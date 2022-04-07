Flying it: Cork Airport launches new improved summer schedule

Over 40 scheduled routes, served by eight airlines will be running this summer at Cork Airport.

The summer schedule is currently operational and will run until October 29, 2022.

With over two million passengers forecasted to travel through Cork Airport this year, passengers across the south of Ireland have a huge choice of holiday destinations for that long-awaited summer getaway or city break.

This summer, Ryanair will operate their largest ever summer schedule at Cork Airport, with 25 routes on offer. Of those, seven are new routes – with a daily service to Manchester and Edinburgh, a thrice-weekly service to Birmingham along with twice-weekly services to Venice, Pisa, Alghero (Sardinia) and Valencia. Ryanair has also restored essential connectivity for both business and leisure passengers, with daily services to London-Stansted, London-Gatwick, and a five-times weekly service to London-Luton.

Aer Lingus has commenced services to the ever-popular sun destinations, with a five-times weekly service to Malaga, thrice-weekly services to Lanzarote, Faro, and Palma, along with a twice-weekly service to Dubrovnik, Croatia. The airline also restored essential business connectivity to Amsterdam and to London-Heathrow, with a four-times-daily service to the latter.

Other European airline partners, Air France, Lufthansa and SWISS International Airlines are returning to Cork Airport, joining existing European airline partners – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Vueling.

Speaking at the launch of the Cork Airport 2022 Summer Schedule, Head of Aviation and Commercial Business Development, Brian Gallagher said: "Summer 2022 at Cork Airport is shaping up to be a strong period of recovery following the pandemic. We have a great mix of routes across the UK and Europe, catering to great outdoor escapes, city breaks and sunny destinations. We’re also looking forward to operating with a wide range of airline partners at Cork in 2022 as we rebuild our network offering."

Passengers planning to travel from Cork Airport this summer are advised to arrive between 90 and 120 minutes prior to the boarding of their flight to allow for a smooth, safe and stress-free experience.

Cork Airport has also recently introduced a number of customer service enhancements including a 24/7 webchat feature for passenger queries along with a WhatsApp flight status/alert facility for departing and arriving passengers.

These enhancements are readily available on their website.

For a full list of destinations this summer, check out their website