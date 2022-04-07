Cork hotel concierge joins prestigious association

A CORK hotel concierge has become a member of Les Clefs d’Or, a prestigious professional concierge association.

John Coleman is the Concierge Manager at Fota Island Resort and has been working in hospitality since 2017.

Fota Island Resort announced the news that Mr Coleman had become a Les Clefs d’Or (The Golden Keys) member this week. The highly regarded association has 3,500 members across the globe, 42 of which work in Ireland.

Identified by a golden crossed key pin on their lapels, members of Les Clefs d’Or must be exceptionally well-trained, knowledgeable, and able to assist guests in anything from simple dinner reservations to recommending local hidden gems.

Carmel Guihen, General Manager, and Finola Twomey, Director of Sales and Marketing, of Fota Island Resort with John Coleman.

Before entering the hospitality industry, Mr Coleman owned a shop for 23 years and worked as Sales and Marketing Manager for the East Cork Journal.

He began his hospitality career in the Metropole Hotel, later joining Fota Island Resort in 2021.

“Since then, John has assisted countless guests in making their stays as memorable as possible,” said a spokesperson for the hotel.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Coleman said: “I thoroughly enjoy helping our guests to get the most out of every day at Fota Island Resort.

“To become a member of this esteemed association is an honour and I will strive to further develop my skills and knowledge in my role as Concierge Manager”.