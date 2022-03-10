Planning granted for 16-storey office block on Sextant site

Plans have been approved for a 16-storey office block, overlooking the Lee in Cork city centre, to be built on the site of the former pub The Sextant.

The original planning application for the site, filed by the JCD Group, was a Strategic Housing Development application (SHD) for a €125m 25-storey ‘build-to-rent’ apartment tower with 200 apartments.

However, following the demolition of the building last August, which was listed on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, the group said it was not financially viable to go through with the original plan.

JCD Group has welcomed the granting of planning permission for a new €100m office scheme which also includes a new public plaza and the renovation and refurbishment of the ticket office and Railway terminus building at the junction of Albert Quay and Albert Street.

A spokesperson for JCD Group said, “We welcome the news that this development has been granted planning permission by Cork City Council.

"We are looking forward to starting work on the €100 million project, which will bring both investment and jobs to Cork city centre and continue the current momentum in the city’s Docklands.

"This is a key project on a pivotal site which encompasses best in class office space, significant investment in a new bar and restaurant in the protected former railway terminus building, the renovation of the historic protected ticketing office and the delivery of a new public plaza."

The developer said they will now begin the detailed design and tendering process.

The project is being designed by Henry J Lyons Architects and London-based Richard Coleman of City designer.