Traffic diversions in place in North Cork following incident on the M8

Traffic diversions are in place in North Cork this afternoon due to an overturned HGV on the M8.

In an update, Gardaí said that the overturned truck on the Cork to Dublin motorway is located between Junction 13 and 15 and advised that all northbound traffic is to divert through Fermoy.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that no serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Gardaí reminded the public that the current strong winds associated with Storm Barra are currently making driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as high-sided vehicles, cyclists, and motorcyclists.