Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 15:36

Traffic diversions in place in North Cork following incident on the M8

Gardaí reminded the public that the current strong winds associated with Storm Barra are currently making driving conditions hazardous.
Traffic diversions are in place in North Cork this afternoon due to an overturned HGV on the M8.

Amy Nolan

In an update, Gardaí said that the overturned truck on the Cork to Dublin motorway is located between Junction 13 and 15 and advised that all northbound traffic is to divert through Fermoy.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that no serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident. 

Live: Decision expected on schools reopening later as Storm Barra continues to batter Cork

Storm Barra: Disruption of water supply reported in number of areas in Cork

Storm Barra: Disruption of water supply reported in number of areas in Cork

