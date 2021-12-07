Live: More than 1,500 properties in Cork without power as Storm Barra makes landfall

More than 1,500 properties in Cork are without power this morning as Storm Barra makes landfall.

1,522 properties in the Bishopstown area are currently without power due to a fault.

ESB Networks says it is anticipated that power will be restored around 7.30am.

In the region of 50 properties in the Mayfield area are without power with an estimated restoration time of 10.15am.

Sherkin Island has recorded a gust of 113 km/h in the last hour, along with a gust of 98 km/h at Roches Point as Storm Barra has made landfall

A status red warning came into effect in Cork at 6am this morning with Met Éireann warning that Storm Barra will bring disruptive weather with winds will reach in excess of 80 km/h today with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h.

Met Éireann said a gust of 98km/hr was recorded at Roche's Point this morning.

Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, it said that coastal flooding is expected.

The warning remains in place until 9pm with an orange wind warning expected to remain until 6am Wednesday.

A yellow rain warning is also in place nationwide until 6pm on Wednesday, as the strong winds from Storm Barra are accompanied by heavy rain.

Flood concerns

High tide is expected at 7.24am this morning and Cork City Council has warned that in addition to the weather warnings flooding was also likely due to very high astronomical Spring Tides this morning.

City council said areas most susceptible to flooding include low-lying areas of the city centre, in particular on Morrison’s Quay, Fr Mathew Quay, Fr Mathew Street, Union Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace and Rutland Street.

Flooding has already been reported in a number of areas including at Lavitt's Quay.

⚠️Lavitts Quay #Flooding



🌊Lavitts Quay is now down to 1 lane due to flooding



Please #StaySafe and don't make any unnecessary journeys



Lavitts Quay is now down to 1 lane due to flooding

Cork County Council crews are onsite in Bantry this morning where flooding has occurred.

#StormBarra



Our crews and fire service are on site in #Bantry this morning which has unfortunately experienced some flooding.



Our crews and fire service are on site in Bantry this morning which has unfortunately experienced some flooding. There are no reports yet of issues in other locations in West Cork at this time.

Road closures

A number of roads are closed or impassable this morning due to floods including the:

Road N-71-483 (Townlands on this road are: Seafield, Town Lots, Newtown)

Road R-621-0 (Townlands on this road are: Kilvealaton West, Newberry, Gortnagross.)

Closures

Numerous disruptions to services in Cork today have been announced due Storm Barra.

The Department of Education advised that all schools covered by the red alert and orange warning from Met Éireann should not open today.

There will also be disruptions to travel, including the cancellation of all Bus Éireann services in Cork, some flights and the Black Ash Park and Ride.

The public has also been advised of disruption to health services in Cork today including the closure of all Covid-19 vaccination centres and test centres.

The South/South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) is advising that all elective inpatient and outpatient appointments and procedures in Cork University Hospital, Bantry General Hospital, Mallow General Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital and University Hospital Kerry are cancelled with the exception of time critical cases.

These appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

All Covid-19 vaccination centres and test centres in Cork will be closed tomorrow.

Day services (for older people, in disability services and in mental health services) are closed and most appointments at health centres and primary care centres are not going ahead. The public has been asked not to travel to any appointment or service without checking first.

Advice

The National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management’s Crisis Management Team is advising people to: