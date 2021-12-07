Live: More than 1,500 properties in Cork without power as Storm Barra makes landfall

More than 1,500 properties in Cork are without power this morning as Storm Barra makes landfall.
1,522 properties in the Bishopstown area are currently without power due to a fault.
ESB Networks says it is anticipated that power will be restored around 7.30am.
In the region of 50 properties in the Mayfield area are without power with an estimated restoration time of 10.15am.
Sherkin Island has recorded a gust of 113 km/h in the last hour, along with a gust of 98 km/h at Roches Point as #StormBarra has made landfall
A status red warning came into effect in Cork at 6am this morning with Met Éireann warning that Storm Barra will bring disruptive weather with winds will reach in excess of 80 km/h today with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h.
Met Éireann said a gust of 98km/hr was recorded at Roche's Point this morning.
Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, it said that coastal flooding is expected.
The warning remains in place until 9pm with an orange wind warning expected to remain until 6am Wednesday.
A yellow rain warning is also in place nationwide until 6pm on Wednesday, as the strong winds from Storm Barra are accompanied by heavy rain.
High tide is expected at 7.24am this morning and Cork City Council has warned that in addition to the weather warnings flooding was also likely due to very high astronomical Spring Tides this morning.
⚠️Wandesford quay is closed due to flooding
Please #StaySafe and don't make any unnecessary journeys
ℹ️https://t.co/9BStYaa7Us#StormBarra #CorkFloods pic.twitter.com/Etw6dsRWBz
City council said areas most susceptible to flooding include low-lying areas of the city centre, in particular on Morrison’s Quay, Fr Mathew Quay, Fr Mathew Street, Union Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace and Rutland Street.
Flooding has already been reported in a number of areas including at Lavitt's Quay.
⚠️Lavitts Quay #Flooding
🌊Lavitts Quay is now down to 1 lane due to flooding
Please #StaySafe and don't make any unnecessary journeys
ℹ️https://t.co/tZGy6UveTi#StormBarra #CorkFloods pic.twitter.com/WdPPpWP7lt
Cork County Council crews are onsite in Bantry this morning where flooding has occurred.
#StormBarra— Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) December 7, 2021
Our crews and fire service are on site in #Bantry this morning which has unfortunately experienced some flooding.
There are no reports yet of issues in other locations in West Cork at this time. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/tZgFxbtKnp
A number of roads are closed or impassable this morning due to floods including the:
Road N-71-483 (Townlands on this road are: Seafield, Town Lots, Newtown)
Road R-621-0 (Townlands on this road are: Kilvealaton West, Newberry, Gortnagross.)
Numerous disruptions to services in Cork today have been announced due Storm Barra.
The Department of Education advised that all schools covered by the red alert and orange warning from Met Éireann should not open today.
There will also be disruptions to travel, including the cancellation of all Bus Éireann services in Cork, some flights and the Black Ash Park and Ride.
The public has also been advised of disruption to health services in Cork today including the closure of all Covid-19 vaccination centres and test centres.
The South/South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) is advising that all elective inpatient and outpatient appointments and procedures in Cork University Hospital, Bantry General Hospital, Mallow General Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital and University Hospital Kerry are cancelled with the exception of time critical cases.
These appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
All Covid-19 vaccination centres and test centres in Cork will be closed tomorrow.
Day services (for older people, in disability services and in mental health services) are closed and most appointments at health centres and primary care centres are not going ahead. The public has been asked not to travel to any appointment or service without checking first.
The National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management’s Crisis Management Team is advising people to:
- Stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings
- All road users should be aware of the hazardous traveling conditions, and only necessary journeys should be undertaken. Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris. Cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and High sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable during this time.
- As conditions will vary throughout the event, people need to take account of the local conditions and advice from their Local Authority.
- The public are warned electricity wires are always live, never approach. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999/021 238 2410 Should red level warnings be issued, the public are advised to shelter in place for the duration of the warning.
- Keep your mobile phone charged. Mobile phones can connect to the 999 service on any operators network so even where you do not have coverage on your own network it may still be possible to make a 999 call.
- Follow HSA safety advice regarding the use of tools and equipment during and after the storm.