More than 10,000 people in Cork impacted by boil water notice, outages, or interruptions after storm

A boil water notice remains in place for more than 8,500 people served by the Newmarket Water Supply scheme due to high turbidity levels in the water source caused by Storm Barra.

The areas affected are Newmarket, Kanturk, Meelin, Kilbrin, Castlemagner, Tullylease, Lismire, Knocknagree, Kiskeam, Ballydesmond, Cullen, Boherbue, Dromtariffe, and Derrinagree.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council and Cork County Council, has also announced that ten areas currently remain without water due to power disruption and burst watermains. A further 11 schemes are also currently at risk and running on storage.

Neil Smyth, Irish Water, said:

“Irish Water, Cork City Council, and Cork County Council continue to work to restore normal supply to impacted customers and we thank everyone for their patience.

"During the storm, repair works are risk assessed and will be carried out as soon as it is safe to do so."

“As the water supply returns, there may be some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks. For helpful tips on what to do following an outage, including clearing airlocks, visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie,” he said.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council and Cork County Council has advised that customers in Glanmire may continue to experience low water pressure and/or outages until later today when works to repair a leaking water main is planned to be fully completed.

A sea full of white horses blowing in the strong winds during Storm Barra looking towards Ballycotton lighthouse, East Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Approximately 1,000 people may experience a water outage in Richmond, Glenrichmond, Sallybrook, Glanmire Village, St. Stephen’s Hospital, and surrounding areas.

Approximately 1,500 customers in the Downing Bridge area of Fermoy should be seeing their water supply return over the next few hours as power outage issues have now been resolved.

There is still a disruption to the water supply for customers in Eyeries, Ardgroom, Crostera, Knockburden, Terelton, and Whiddy Island, Blarney/Tower, Carrigtowhill, and Clondrohid due to ESB outages and burst mains; some of which were caused by Storm Barra.

Works are continuing throughout the day to restore supply as quickly as possible to all these affected areas.

Areas currently running on storage that may result in outages as works progress to restore power and treatment capability include parts of Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Conna, Whitegate, Ballycotton, Watergrasshill, Gortnaskethy, Macroney, Kilally, Caherbarnagh, and Kilmagner.