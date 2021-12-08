Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 14:58

Motorway in Cork reopened but delays expected

The M8 has reopened near Fermoy following the overturning of a HGV during Storm Barra but traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction
No serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Martha Brennan and Amy Nolan

The M8 has reopened in North Cork following hours of traffic diversions due to an HGV that overturned on the road during Storm Barra.

Gardaí confirmed that the scene had been cleared this afternoon but the road has been reduced to one lane in each direction near Fermoy.

Diversions had been in place in the area overnight after the truck overturned between Junctions 13 and 15 during the storm.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident but the road was closed in both directions due to debris from the vehicle.

Following the incident, a Garda spokesperson told The Echo that a crane was needed to move the truck, which could not be brought to the scene until this morning.

According to Met Éireann, the weather warning for Cork county has been cleared but strong northwest winds are still being experienced in parts of Munster.

Some blustery showers may be in store for tomorrow but winds are due to ease overnight across the region.

#storm barrastorm barracork trafficcork roadsplace: m8place: fermoy
<p>Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council and Cork County Council, has also announced that ten areas currently remain without water due to power disruption and burst watermains. A further 11 schemes are also currently at risk and running on storage.</p>

