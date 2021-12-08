Motorway in Cork reopened but delays expected

The M8 has reopened in North Cork following hours of traffic diversions due to an HGV that overturned on the road during Storm Barra.

Gardaí confirmed that the scene had been cleared this afternoon but the road has been reduced to one lane in each direction near Fermoy.

Diversions had been in place in the area overnight after the truck overturned between Junctions 13 and 15 during the storm.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident but the road was closed in both directions due to debris from the vehicle.

#CorkTraffic Gardaí have confirmed that the M8 at Fermoy has now reopened, but reduced to one lane in each direction following an overturned vehicle yesterday. — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) December 8, 2021

Following the incident, a Garda spokesperson told The Echo that a crane was needed to move the truck, which could not be brought to the scene until this morning.

According to Met Éireann, the weather warning for Cork county has been cleared but strong northwest winds are still being experienced in parts of Munster.

Some blustery showers may be in store for tomorrow but winds are due to ease overnight across the region.