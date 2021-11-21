Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 08:10

Gardaí observed man carrying machete and long metal crowbar in Cork town 

The crowbar was later recovered by the garda armed support unit but the machete was never found.
Gardaí were called to investigate a complaint where it was alleged that there had been an assault and criminal damage to property.

Liam Heylin

Gardaí investigating a complaint from the Glanmire area in the early hours of the morning observed a young man carrying a machete and a crowbar.

Garda Paraic White said at Cork District Court that gardaí were called to investigate a complaint from Brooklodge Grove where it was alleged that there had been an assault and criminal damage to property.

Garda White said he was in the patrol car when he observed Darren Foley of 104 Ardbhaile, Mayfield, arrive carrying a machete and a long metal crowbar.

It was around 1am on October 25 2020.

The crowbar was later recovered by the garda armed support unit but the machete was never found.

Defence solicitor, Michael Quinlan, said that the only charge which Darren Foley was facing at Cork District Court was one of carrying a machete.

Denied having the machete

And he denied that charge.

“He had a crowbar but he had no machete,” Mr Quinlan said.

Garda White said, “I stand over my observations – he had the machete.” 

Mr Quinlan said, 

“You are talking about a two-foot blade on a machete and it could not be found?” 

Garda White said Foley went into a house and gardaí did not have an entitlement to carry out a search on the occasion.

Judge Marian O’Leary convicted Darren Foley of the offence and imposed a four-month suspended prison sentence.

