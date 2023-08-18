With local elections due in 2024 - are your voter register details correct?

YOU may have seen or heard the advertisements, but have you actually checked the register yet to see if your details need to be updated?

In advance of the 2024 local and European elections, local authorities across the country — working with the support of the newly established Electoral Commission, An Coimisiún Toghcháin — are making a concerted effort to increase public awareness of the need to check the voter register.

A nationwide campaign is underway to improve the accuracy of the register and therefore reduce the future risk of duplicate entries, and support the timely deletion of people who have died.

Everyone is being encouraged to visit checktheregister.ie to update their details or register for the first time.

Adding details such as your date of birth and PPSN will allow local authorities to better validate the information provided and improve accuracy.

The push to update the register with PPSN and date of birth details follows on from the passing of the 2022 Electoral Reform Act.

While the Register of Electors is a public document, your contact details, PPSN, and date of birth will not be published. Strict data protection measures are in place nationally and locally.

As it stands, approximately 33% of the almost 147,000 electorate on the Cork city register do not have a date of birth associated with their record. Up to 3% of the electorate do not have an Eircode for their address.

Adding these details is crucial to the reliability of voter registration.

As part of the campaign, along with local radio and newspaper advertising, every address in Cork city will receive a promotional flyer this month reminding them to take three minutes to check online or to contact Cork City Hall.

Many people do not realise that every resident aged 18 or over, regardless of nationality, is entitled to vote in the upcoming local elections.

Therefore, efforts are being made to reach out to all ages and all backgrounds.

We are seeking to engage with third levels colleges and secondary schools ahead of the new academic year. There will also be engagement with hospitals and nursing homes.

If you are part of a community or sporting group and would like to organise an electoral registration awareness event, the franchise section in Cork City Council would be delighted to provide assistance. Just email myvote@corkcity.ie for further information.

For those registering for the first time, or who have recently changed address, the online registration option has simplified the process.

You are no longer obliged to go to your local garda station or registration authority to have your identity verified as the PPSN and date of birth provided achieves this.

Additional forms are available for downloading on the website, covering postal and special voter categories.

A new anonymous elector form is also available for those who wish to vote but have safety concerns and do not want to have their name and address appear on the electoral register.

People without a regular address can also apply online as “no fixed abode”.

While every resident aged 18 or over, regardless of nationality, is entitled to vote in the local elections, you may also be entitled to vote in additional elections depending on your citizenship. If your citizenship has changed, you can download the ERF1 form to update same.

If you are 16 or 17, you can pre-register and your name will be added to the register when you turn 18.

Having simplified the application process, the onus is on each individual to ensure that their electoral details are up to date.

The quickest and most convenient way to update your record (and avoid future follow up correspondence) is to visit checktheregister.ie

Local authorities, like Cork City Council and our colleagues in Cork County Council, are the closest and most accessible form of Government to residents. They have responsibility for the delivery of a wide range of services in their local area including housing, infrastructure development, planning, libraries, parks, recreation and amenities, roads, environmental protection, fire services and the register of electors.

If you want to influence policy and activity in your local area, it is important to exercise your democratic mandate by voting in the local election.

Should you have any difficulties navigating the website, a member of the franchise section in Cork City Council will be happy to talk you through the process. Alternatively, a paper form can be posted to you on request.

To contact Cork City Council’s Franchise Section, please ring 021 492 4000 or email myvote@corkcity.ie .

The Right to Vote is as follows:

Irish Citizens (P) may vote at every Election/Referendum.

UK Citizens (D) may Vote at Dáil and Local Elections only, but not at European or presidential elections or referendums

UK also EU Citizens (J) may Vote at Dáil, European and Local Elections only, and not referendums or presidential elections.

Other EU Citizens (E) may Vote at European and Local Elections only.

Non-EU Citizens (L) may Vote at Local Elections only.