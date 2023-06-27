Charity shares 10 tips to combat loneliness

TURN2ME, a national mental health charity, has published a list of ten ways to deal with loneliness. Turn2Me stated that most people feel lonely at some stage of their life, and that it saw an increase in the amount of young people (18 – 24-year-olds) reporting feeling lonely during and after the pandemic.

The 10 tips are;

1. Join clubs and societies. You’ll meet new people who have the same interests as you – people you’re more likely to get along with

2. Consider doing a part-time or full-time course. It’s easier to make friends when you sign up for courses, and it’s easier to make friends with people when the classes are in-person

3. Limit the time you spend on social media. It can increase feelings of isolation

4. Try not to compare your own life to what you see on social media. People’s lives are never as perfect or as successful as they portray.

Comparison will lead to feelings of inadequacy.

5. Plan events around your interests. For example, if you like books, try to go to a book signing of your favourite author or a literary festival. If you like trad music, go to the Fleadh. If you like cycling, sign up for a cycling challenge.

6. Reach out to friends and family members to meet for coffees, lunches, and walks.

7. Train yourself to be comfortable alone in your own company. This will improve your friendships because it will make you more independent and less desperate to always be in the company of others. Yoga, journaling, and meditation can all help you become more comfortable in your own company

Get support through counselling sessions.

8. Consider travelling alone or with a friend. Whatever your dream getaway is, whether it’s an exercise bootcamp, a yoga retreat, a staycation in Kerry or a trip to Venice, push yourself to do some travelling.

It broadens the mind; makes you appreciate new cultures and will keep feelings of loneliness at bay.

Make sure you have activities planned for your travels, whether it’s sightseeing, going to a local concert, walking tours, or trying new foods.

9. Get support through support groups. Turn2Me runs free support groups most evenings at 6pm, on various issues ranging from depression, to anxiety, to exam stress. All available on Turn2Me.ie

10. Get support through counselling sessions. Turn2Me offers up to six free one-to-one counselling sessions to adults in Ireland and unlimited paid counselling sessions.

About Turn2Me:

Turn2Me is supported by the HSE’s National Office for Suicide Prevention to deliver counselling online.

It is a national mental health charity that was founded in 2009 by Oisin and Diarmuid Scollard, who tragically lost their brother, Cormac, to suicide in 2003.

Turn2me offers adult counselling and support group services to adults and young people aged 12 plus. Turn2Me has helped over 120,000 people since it was set up in 2009. Turn2Me offers up to six free counselling sessions to adults living in Ireland. To sign up, go to Turn2Me.ie