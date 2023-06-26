The impact of trauma can last well beyond the original event

TRAUMA is not solely defined by the event itself, but rather by the internal experiences that occur as a result of external circumstances. This internal experience can last far beyond the traumatic event and affect a person’s behaviour and experience for years and decades to come.

Trauma Awareness Day, observed on June 27, serves as an opportunity to shed light on the multifaceted nature of trauma, increase awareness, and cultivate empathy and understanding for the healing process.

Trauma can result from a variety of events, including car crashes, earthquakes, intergenerational trauma, unmet childhood need, or abuse. It is a survival mechanism that develops as a result of being faced with overwhelming circumstances and lacking the necessary tools and resources to cope with them at the time of the event.

The impact of trauma on the human psyche is intricate and has pervasive conscious and unconscious effects that last well beyond the original traumatic event.

While trauma can be ignored or suppressed, its impact remains present, even if unrecognised. In some cases, individuals may perceive their trauma response as an inherent part of their character when, in reality, it is a coping mechanism developed during earlier years.

As awareness surrounding mental health continues to grow, more attention is being given to trauma. However, in previous generations, many individuals lived their entire lives without ever acknowledging their trauma.

The impacts of trauma are extensive and can affect every aspect of an individual’s life, shaping one’s perception of the world and their relationships with others.

Trauma can lead to a heightened state of vigilance, hypervigilance, or a constant sense of danger. It may also give rise to anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions. Various behaviours, such as overachieving, isolation, dissociation, people-pleasing, or engaging in toxic relationships, can also be trauma responses.

Trauma permeates every aspect of an individual’s being, leaving deep imprints on their physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. On a physical level, trauma can result in chronic pain or illness, weakened immunity, autoimmune diseases, sleep disturbances, chronic stress, and more. Emotionally, trauma can give rise to shame, fear, anger, powerlessness, helplessness, and guilt.

It can affect memory, attention, and the capacity for emotional regulation and influence a person’s ability to form and maintain healthy relationships. These are just a few of the many impacts of trauma.

Mirin Mooney.

Renowned experts in the field, such as Gabor Maté, Bessel van der Kolk, Peter Levine, and Steven Porges, all emphasize that talk therapy alone is insufficient for healing trauma. Therefore, to navigate the complex path of healing from trauma, a multidimensional holistic approach that integrates various therapeutic modalities and perspectives is essential. These approaches may include:

1. Mindfulness and Somatic Experiencing: Practices rooted in mindfulness allow individuals to cultivate present-moment awareness and develop a compassionate and non-judgmental relationship with their experiences. Somatic experiencing, developed by Peter Levine, focuses on renegotiating the physiological responses associated with trauma, promoting resilience, and restoring a sense of safety within the body.

2. Creative Therapies and Expressive Arts: Creative therapies, including art therapy, music therapy, and dance movement therapy, enable survivors to access and process emotions that may be difficult to acknowledge or express verbally. Engaging in the creative process can facilitate self-discovery, emotional release, and foster resilience.

3. Talking therapy: It is important to find a support system that is free of judgment and shame and full of compassion and understanding.

4. Breathwork and Body-Oriented Approaches: Breathworks, inspired by mindfulness and somatic awareness, offer practical tools for regulating the nervous system and reducing stress. Meanwhile, incorporating bodywork can support the development of interoception, self-awareness, and heal dissociative tendencies.

5. Polyvagal Theory and Social Engagement: Drawing from the insights of Stephen Porges, the Polyvagal Theory highlights the importance of social engagement in trauma healing. Nurturing safe and supportive relationships, building connections, and fostering a sense of belonging can help regulate the nervous system and promote resilience.

6. Self-Care: Nurturing self-care practices is essential for trauma survivors. Engaging in activities such as mindfulness, journaling, creative expression, exercise, and more promotes self-compassion and provides survivors with an internal sense of safety.

These activities provide a sanctuary for healing and self-discovery.

7. Nervous System Regulation: Trauma often results in a sense of not being safe in the world on a physiological level, perceiving threat when it’s not there, or simply being in a chronic state of stress. This is taxing on the body physically and mentally and must be addressed on a physiological level as well as a psychological level.

8. Connection: Learning about healthy relationships and forming safe connections is crucial. This includes developing a connection with oneself, the world at large, and aligning with personal values and what truly matters.

Healing is not achieved through shaming one’s trauma response or forcing oneself to be someone they’re not, but instead through meeting all aspects of oneself with compassion, curiosity, and non-judgment. Every person is unique, and the healing process will vary greatly for each individual, and different approaches may be more appropriate at different stages.

Trauma is a highly individualized experience, and what may be traumatic for one person may not be traumatic for another or may not be traumatic for the same person at a different time. However, if a past event negatively impacts a person’s ability to navigate the present in a way that promotes their well-being, it is worth acknowledging and addressing.

Every individual deserves to live in a world where they feel safe and free to be their authentic selves. So, on the occasion of Trauma Awareness Day, I invite you to release any shame you may be holding, show more love and compassion towards yourself, and reach out for the support that you need. Let us also be compassionate, non-judgmental supports for others in their healing journeys.

Mirin Mooney is a mental health coach and mindfulness teacher, for more information, visit www.wildheart-wellness.com