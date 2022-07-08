Cork Week is back after hiatus of four years

AFTER a hiatus of four years we are busy getting ready for this year’s Volvo Cork Week, which takes place from July 11 to 15. We can’t wait to see racing yachts from around the world descend on Crosshaven and Cork Harbour next month. It promises to be a fantastic week of sailing events with something for everyone! Highlights include World Class Racing, a family fun day, and a Volvo Cork Week Ladies Day.

Racing within the harbour will take place from the Monday to the Friday (July 11 to 15) and I recommend viewing points such as Camden and the Church Bay in Crosshaven, the new Haulbowline Island Amenity Park, Ringaskddy as well as the promenade in Cobh as the best spots to catch the action.

This year we’ll have four championship events over the course of the week - the 1720 European Championships which will include over 40 1720 boats that were designed in Cork, the Irish Cruiser Racing Association (ICRA) National Championships, the Dragons South Coast Championships, and the SB20 Nationals– as well as the renowned Beaufort Cup for international uniformed service personnel, which involves race around the Fastnet Rock and back to Cork.

I’m also looking forward to the dedicated Classic Yacht Regatta, which we in Royal Cork are hosting for the very first time this year.

Classic yachts from around the world will sail to Cork to partake in three days of racing in and outside Cork Harbour, including the famous 37-foot classic yacht Persephone, the 1919 classic Erin, and the 1957 luxury yacht Shamrock, which will provide a fantastic viewing spectacle for shoreline onlookers. Over 20 classic French boats will also arrive as part of the Bastille Day celebrations.

We’ve also got some great off-the-water activities lined up for all the family to enjoy. We have a fantastic Family Day taking place on Sunday July 10 from 12-5pm. There will be fun and adventure for families across the whole village of Crosshaven from the Royal Cork Yacht Club to Camden Fort Meagher and everywhere in between, including the famous Pipers Fun Fair and boat trips from Hugh Coveney Pier on the Cailin Or. The emphasis this year is on sustainability with coastal walks, competitions, games, as well as a new coastal market in the Marquee at the Yacht Club. We are also very excited to have a family workshop with Marine Scientist and Volvo Car Ireland Brand Ambassador Finn van der Aar at the Royal Cork on the day also.

Our Volvo Cork Week Ladies’ Day charity lunch is always a highlight of the summer social calendar and this year is no different, as it’s already sold out! We are delighted to be welcoming Volvo brand ambassadors Amy Huberman and Brendan Courtney to the event on Wednesday July 13 which is in aid of the Crosshaven RNLI.

Our regatta has a long tradition of providing top quality racing since 1978. This year, we in Royal Cork, the oldest yacht club in the world, will take the opportunity to mark our postponed tricentenary celebrations with international visitors, two years on. Hundreds of boats and thousands of sailors and global visitors will join our celebrations and many of them are planning to explore Cork and the rest of the South and the South West when they come.

I’m particularly excited to see some Irish young sailing Olympic hopefuls in action as four sailors from Team Ireland will participate in the races, including Royal Cork’s very own Séafra Guilfoyle and Johnny Durcan.It’s a great chance to see these young talented sailors in action up close.

We are very grateful to our sponsors, whose support we rely on greatly. Thank you to our title sponsor Volvo Car Ireland in partnership with Johnson & Perrott, with official partners Cork County Council, Port of Cork, Musto, Dubarry, Heineken, Barry & Fitzwilliam, Clean Coasts, and MaREI.

The atmosphere in Crosshaven is always second to none during Volvo Cork Week, and the neighboring harbour villages will be buzzing with activity and offer the perfect vantage points to see the stunning spectacles on the water. I’d encourage everyone to come along. For a full list of races dates and times check out www.corkweek.ie.