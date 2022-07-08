My Weekend: I love being on the water - nothing beats that feeling!

I am Vice Admiral at the Royal Cork Yacht Club along with being Co-Chair of Volvo Cork Week. I’m also Chairperson of the fundraising committee at Crosshaven RNLI so it gets hectic!
I am at the end of year two of a Degree of Master of Arts (MA) in the Psychotherapy of Relationship Mentoring at the Technological University of the Shannon, and am about to submit my dissertation.
I also run parenting courses in local schools, and have a relationship mentoring practice.
The Family Fun Day this Sunday (July 10) has something for everybody. During the week, the best spots to see racing are from Camden, Cobh and the new park in Ringaskiddy.
We are sailing for Volvo Cork Week in the Beaufort Cup, representing the Crosshaven RNLI.
The legendary world-renowned regatta will incorporate four championship events — the 1720 European Championships, which will include more than forty 1720 boats designed in Cork, the Irish Cruiser Racing Association (ICRA) National Championships, the Dragons South Coast Championships, and the SB20 Nationals, in addition to the renowned Beaufort Cup for international uniformed service personnel, which encompasses a race around the Fastnet Rock and back to Cork.