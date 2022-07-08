My Weekend: I love being on the water - nothing beats that feeling!

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your work:

My name is Annamarie Fegan, I am from Cork and live in Crosshaven. I have two brothers and two sisters. I’m married to Denis Murphy, and we have two daughters Molly and Mia, who are the light of my life.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

A night out with friends, for a nice meal and a few glasses of wine.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

A mixture — depending on what’s going on!

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

I sold my business and retired from catering a few years ago, but I’m busier than ever — so yes!

I am Vice Admiral at the Royal Cork Yacht Club along with being Co-Chair of Volvo Cork Week. I’m also Chairperson of the fundraising committee at Crosshaven RNLI so it gets hectic!

I am at the end of year two of a Degree of Master of Arts (MA) in the Psychotherapy of Relationship Mentoring at the Technological University of the Shannon, and am about to submit my dissertation.

I also run parenting courses in local schools, and have a relationship mentoring practice.

Close to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

Crosshaven is just gorgeous! I love spending time at home in my garden. It’s the perfect oasis, in any weather!

AnnaMarie Fegan onboard Nieulargo with husband Denis. Picture Robert Bateman

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

Yes, and I appreciate it so much more now, as we couldn’t do it as much as we would have liked to during the pandemic. I’m lucky that my family and friends live close by. We are blessed here in Cork, so have so many great beaches and walks. I love meeting friends outdoors for a catch up.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I swim, walk, cycle and sail. I love catching up with friends for a walk, cycle or swim. I love being on the water — nothing beats that feeling! It clears my head. We are lucky here in Cork to have such great facilities for sailing.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the latter do you have a signature dish?

I love to have friends around. I love both entertaining and barbecuing at home with friends during the summer.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork — where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

If you are in good company the rest is secondary! I do love trying new places though, so I am always on the lookout for a new cafe or restaurant. Cork really is the culinary Capital of Ireland!

Sunday night comes around too fast. How do you normally spend it?

Catching up!

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

7.45 am. It’s a bit later than usual now that I’m retired, but I still have busy days. I’m at my most productive in the evenings.

Anything else you are up to right now...

I am Co-chairing Volvo Cork Week 2022 with Ross Deasy. He is looking after everything on the water and I look after the shore side. This is all consuming at the moment, to ensure we provide the finest welcome for our visitors and provide top class racing in our harbour for all competitors.

The Family Fun Day this Sunday (July 10) has something for everybody. During the week, the best spots to see racing are from Camden, Cobh and the new park in Ringaskiddy.

We are sailing for Volvo Cork Week in the Beaufort Cup, representing the Crosshaven RNLI.

MORE ABOUT CORK WEEK:

Volvo Cork Week returns to the Royal Cork Yacht Club in Crosshaven from July 11 to 15.

The legendary world-renowned regatta will incorporate four championship events — the 1720 European Championships, which will include more than forty 1720 boats designed in Cork, the Irish Cruiser Racing Association (ICRA) National Championships, the Dragons South Coast Championships, and the SB20 Nationals, in addition to the renowned Beaufort Cup for international uniformed service personnel, which encompasses a race around the Fastnet Rock and back to Cork.