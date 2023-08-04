Safety advice issued ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

CORK Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) and the South/Southwest Hospital Group (S/SWHG) have shared important advice on how people can best take care of themselves and their family members over the long weekend.

This bank holiday weekend, CKCH and S/SWHG have advised people to mind their mental health and wellbeing, pay their local pharmacists a visit for support and advice on minor ailments, and know their options if urgent medical treatment is needed.

“As we look forward to some down-time over the August bank holiday weekend, we want to ensure that you, your friends, and family safely make the most out of the weekend,” said Gabrielle O’Keeffe, acting chief officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

“In the days leading up to the holiday [whether you’re staying local or jetting off], pay your local pharmacy a visit if needed, have your UV protection ready, and take note of your options if urgent medical care is needed.”

Professor John R Higgins, CEO of the SSWHG, advised people to use local care options if possible.

“A bank holiday weekend is very welcome, but it can bring additional pressures on all parts of our health service, including emergency departments [EDs],” he said.

“It is worth knowing that there are a range of local care options available that don’t necessarily need a trip to the ED.”

Although the weather forecast for the August bank holiday is not showing strong indications of sun, people are encouraged to incorporate physical activity into the weekend ahead to help boost their mood and overall wellbeing, while ensuring sun protection is worn.

Louise Creed, pharmacist with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, said visiting their local pharmacy can be a convenient option for people with minor ailments.

“Local pharmacists are qualified healthcare professionals and experts in over-the-counter and prescription medicines,” she said.

“They can also provide advice on most illnesses and discuss whether they think you need to see a GP or out-of-hours service.”