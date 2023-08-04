North Cork public share concerns over Fermoy SouthDoc service 

“It's frightening to think that it could go.”
“Especially if you have no car, what is going to happen? I am from Ballyhooly but have been living in Fermoy for the last 20 years.
“The whole town has been out protesting and we are organising a petition now to stop the service being taken away.
“It is badly needed as it’s covering the whole area, not just Fermoy. I only used it myself less than two weeks ago.
“Hopefully, it won’t come to that.”
“If people don’t drive, they will be badly stuck. Thankfully, I haven’t had to use it, but I know of family members that have so I know how valuable it is. There was a fine protest there last week and I can see that taking great momentum.”
“It's not that easy for everyone to get to Cork.
“I drive myself, but there are lots of people that don’t drive and you will have to drive them up. You have a long wait above there then.
“Things aren’t improving. It’s a backward step.”
“We have been using it since my kids were small. We would be 15 minutes away from the service here, but driving to Cork, or even further to Mallow in an emergency, would be ridiculous.
“People can take the backroads into Fermoy, and they are there in no time, but the main road isn’t safe at the best of the times, let alone when you are sick. I will definitely be taking part in any petition that is going around to get my voice across to keep the service.”