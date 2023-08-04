North Cork public share concerns over Fermoy SouthDoc service 

Locals in North Cork took to the streets recently to raise their concerns over restrictions to the SouthDoc service.

Local representatives and residents have claimed that the red eye service at SouthDoc Fermoy ceased at 10pm on Tuesday, July 18.

The recent protest was the latest in a series of events organised to highlight concerns over what locals claim is a reduction in the service.

This comes as locals fear that the out-of-hours GP service will close due to a lack of replacement staff.

However, the HSE has said there are no plans to cease operations of the service.

In a statement issued to The Echo, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) said it wished to reassure people “that there is no reduction of service, red eye or otherwise, in Fermoy”.

Despite the reassurance made by CKCH and the HSE, The Mayor of the County of Cork, Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn said that serious concerns remain about the level of service provision at SouthDoc in Fermoy.

Mr O’Flynn called on the HSE and SouthDoc to “outline exactly what service there is.” He said:

“We want full retention of the existing services. It’s a very large area and there’s a lot of concern and hurt in the area over this.”

Speaking to The Echo on the main street of the North Cork town, users of the Fermoy SouthDoc service highlighted their concerns.

Doreen Walsh, Fermoy:

Doreen Walsh. Picture: Dan Linehan

“I’m from Galway originally but have been living in Fermoy for 18 years. We have always used SouthDoc. It’s an invaluable service, especially with kids.

“Whatever about us adults, we can hold on that bit longer, but when the kids are sick or in pain, it’s different.

“Growing up we used it a lot at the weekends.

“SouthDoc is an unbelievable service, if you can’t get to the doctor during the week, if you’re working or they are so busy for an appointment, you have that back-up.

“We would be devastated if that service was taken away and we had to travel to Cork. For kids, if they are sick they can’t travel that distance.

“It's frightening to think that it could go.”

Geraldine Hayes, Fermoy:

Geraldine Hayes. Picture: Dan Linehan

“I would be very upset if it went. We can’t control when we are going to get ill. Where are we meant to go then?

“Especially if you have no car, what is going to happen? I am from Ballyhooly but have been living in Fermoy for the last 20 years.

“My granddaughter, kids, my whole family use the SouthDoc here. Where are we supposed to go after ten o’clock?

“The whole town has been out protesting and we are organising a petition now to stop the service being taken away.

“It is badly needed as it’s covering the whole area, not just Fermoy. I only used it myself less than two weeks ago.

“Hopefully, it won’t come to that.”

Colm Fenton, Fermoy:

Colm Fenton. Picture: Dan Linehan

“The idea that such a badly-needed service could be taken away, it is a disgrace. It is so badly needed to the town and the surrounding area.

“The area is too big to not have this service kept. It’s a massive catchment area, you’re talking from Mitchelstown, all the way to Watergrasshill.

“It’s obvious that it has been downgraded over the last number of years, but it needs to stay. It would be a huge loss. People badly need it.

“If people don’t drive, they will be badly stuck. Thankfully, I haven’t had to use it, but I know of family members that have so I know how valuable it is. There was a fine protest there last week and I can see that taking great momentum.”

Christy Roche, Fermoy:

Christy Roche. Picture: Dan Linehan

“It would be a real shame if the SouthDoc here was to go. A lot of medical services are being restricted.

“It’s terrible news for the ordinary man on the street if it was to be taken away.

“It's not that easy for everyone to get to Cork.

“I drive myself, but there are lots of people that don’t drive and you will have to drive them up. You have a long wait above there then.

“Things aren’t improving. It’s a backward step.”

Nora O’Flynn, Kildorrery:

Nora O'Flynn. Picture: Dan Linehan

“I’m from Kildorrery but we use the Fermoy SouthDoc service. I would be devasted to see it taken away in Fermoy. It’s ridiculous.

“We have been using it since my kids were small. We would be 15 minutes away from the service here, but driving to Cork, or even further to Mallow in an emergency, would be ridiculous.

“If I’m honest, I wouldn’t feel safe even driving to Cork.

“People can take the backroads into Fermoy, and they are there in no time, but the main road isn’t safe at the best of the times, let alone when you are sick. I will definitely be taking part in any petition that is going around to get my voice across to keep the service.”