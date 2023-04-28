Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 07:32

Bus Éireann advises Cork passengers of travel arrangements over May Bank Holiday

With a busy bank holiday weekend in store, Bus Éireann has advised passengers to check timetables and book ahead where possible. 
Bus Éireann has advised Cork passengers of the travel arrangements it will have in place over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Amy Nolan

The 220 routes will operate Sunday schedules on Sunday, April 30 and bank holiday Monday, May 1.

Likewise, Bus Éireann’s inter-regional expressway service will operate Sunday schedules on Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1.

The national bus company has encouraged passengers intending to travel to book their seat in advance on expressway at expressway.ie and benefit from a five percent discount for online bookings.

Passengers travelling to Cork Airport are advised to arrive 90 minutes before their flight is due to depart to allow for a pleasant and unrushed airport experience.

The airport is set to welcome over 52,000 passengers over the long weekend.

Managing director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said the May Bank Holiday "represents the real start of the summer for tourism and airports".

"We have been planning for many months to ensure that passengers have a pleasant, calm and unrushed travel experience at Cork Airport."

Meanwhile, anyone flying from Dublin over the Bank Holiday is advised to arrive at Dublin Airport three hours prior to their flight departure time.

Bus Éireann said it "looks forward to connecting people with who and what matters to them this May Bank Holiday Weekend".

Full information is available at buseireann.ie and at expressway.ie.

Real-time passenger information is available on the TFI Live app and at expressway.ie.

Bus Éireann customer care agents will be available on 0818 836 611 between 8am and 6pm every day.

