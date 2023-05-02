PICS: Corkonians out in force over the Bank Holiday weekend with events across city and county

The bank holiday weekend proved to be a busy one across both Cork city and county, with a wide range of events on across the region, and thousands of Cork people and tourists soaking up the good weather.

In Kinsale, the Heineken Kinsale Rugby 7s returned to the seaside town. Players and spectators were in good spirits throughout the town during the event.

Ellen Tarrant, Jenny Brewdinan, Kate Sheehan, Sinead Buttimer, Cira Twomey and Rachel O’Riordan from Coachford pictured at the 35th anniversary Heineken Kinsale 7s.

The popular seaside destination of Kinsale was awash with people taking in the sunshine and the sport.

Daire O’Loughlin, Carrick On Shannon with Éanna Walsh and Ciarán Harris from Loughrea pictured in Kinsale at the weekend.

Marija Aspnjan and Izzy Madden about to share a candyfloss at the Togher Family Centre fun day. Pic: Howard Crowdy

With facepainting, craftwork, treats and lots more to keep the children entertained, there was also something for everyone on the day as the local family centre celebrated a huge milestone.

Aisling Murphy, centre, doing some craft work with Amelia Falvey and Faye Nolan at the Togher street party. Pic: Howard Crowdy

There was also the chance for people to get their hands on some coveted silverware in the form of the Senior Hurling Championship trophy.

Brooke Kiely, Kate Minihane and Emily Milner pictured with the County Senior Hurling Championship trophy at the Togher Family Centre event. Pic: Howard Crowdy

Meanwhile, it was a day out for the dogs in the Showgrounds at Curraheen on Saturday, as dozens of dogs and their owners showed up for the Pups in the Park event.

Laoise Ní Chonchúir, Seán McCarthy, Ava McCarthy, Kate and Emma Coughlan and their Golden Retriever Ali at the Pups in the Park event that was held at the Showgrounds in Curraheen. Pic: David Creedon

With canines of all shapes and sizes, the day was truly the stuff of dreams for dog-lovers in the Rebel County.

Robert, Lily and Margaret Hussey from Mitchelstown with their Maltise dogs, Bonnie and Missey, at the Pups in the Park event. Pic: David Creedon

Hay-bale jumps at the event kept the dogs (and their owners) on their toes throughout the day, with lots of events and entertainment provided to keep everyone entertained.

Dogs and dog-owners tackle the hay bale jumps at 'Pups in the Park' at Cork Showgrounds. Pic: Larry Cummins

Meanwhile, in Glanworth, the return of the Glanfest event saw large crowds take to the streets to enjoy the fun, festivities and good weather.

Barry, Farrah and Karina O'Sullivan from Fermoy, enjoying the sunshine at the Glanfest farmers' market and family fun day, at Glanworth GAA Club on Sunday.

With plenty of food, entertainment and activities on offer, Glanfest proved a huge hit with locals and those from further afield.

Locals Tom, Margaret, Kate and Anna McGrath and Amy Murphy, enjoying the Glanfest farmers' market and family fun day.

A family fun day and market on Sunday proved to be a major hit from the event.

Hannes and Hayley Boch from Banteer, at the Glanfest farmers' market and family fun day, at Glanworth GAA Club. Pic: David Keane.