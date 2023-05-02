PICS: Corkonians out in force over the Bank Holiday weekend with events across city and county

The bank holiday weekend proved to be a busy one across both Cork city and county, with a wide range of events on across the region, and thousands of Cork people and tourists soaking up the good weather.
In Kinsale, the Heineken Kinsale Rugby 7s returned to the seaside town. Players and spectators were in good spirits throughout the town during the event.
The popular seaside destination of Kinsale was awash with people taking in the sunshine and the sport.
With facepainting, craftwork, treats and lots more to keep the children entertained, there was also something for everyone on the day as the local family centre celebrated a huge milestone.
There was also the chance for people to get their hands on some coveted silverware in the form of the Senior Hurling Championship trophy.
Meanwhile, it was a day out for the dogs in the Showgrounds at Curraheen on Saturday, as dozens of dogs and their owners showed up for the Pups in the Park event.
With canines of all shapes and sizes, the day was truly the stuff of dreams for dog-lovers in the Rebel County.
Hay-bale jumps at the event kept the dogs (and their owners) on their toes throughout the day, with lots of events and entertainment provided to keep everyone entertained.
Meanwhile, in Glanworth, the return of the Glanfest event saw large crowds take to the streets to enjoy the fun, festivities and good weather.
With plenty of food, entertainment and activities on offer, Glanfest proved a huge hit with locals and those from further afield.
A family fun day and market on Sunday proved to be a major hit from the event.