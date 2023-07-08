Garda witness appeal following fatal Cork crash 

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Fermoy, Co Cork last week.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision involving two cars at McCurtain Street, Fermoy at approximately 8:40pm, on Saturday, July 1.

A male in his 20s who was a passenger in one of the cars, was seriously injured in the collision and removed to hospital where he later passed away.

A female in her 50s who was also injured and is continuing to receive hospital treatment. Her injuries are not life threatening.

The driver of one of the cars involved, a male in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and later charged. He is currently before the courts.

Gardaí continue to investigate all of the circumstances of this incident and are renewing their appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera/ dash-cam footage and were travelling in the McCurtain Street area between 8:30pm and 9pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

"The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow," a Garda statement read.