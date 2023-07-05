‘Bitter blow’ for Cork as preferred route for Luas delayed

THE delay in opening public consultation on the emerging preferred route (EPR) for the Cork Luas has been described as “a bitter blow”.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) told The Echo that while it had indicated that it intended to open public consultation on the EPR in July, this will now be delayed.

In discussions with Cork City Council, it was identified that some additional work should be undertaken in relation to the city centre section, prior to commencing the public consultation stage.

“Transport Infrastructure Ireland, in collaboration with NTA, are now undertaking that additional work. That task is likely to take a couple of months and it is now anticipated that the EPR will be published some time later this year,” said an NTA spokesperson.

Labour Party local area representative Peter Horgan described the delay as “a bitter blow” and one which underlined his previous calls for a public transport tsar for Cork to be created.

'WHY WASN'T IT FLAGGED'

“Why wasn’t this issue highlighted back in June when it was flagged public consultation was coming in July. Now we hit July and are told more delays,” said Mr Horgan.

“It would appear we are solely dependent on Dublin for our public transport ambitions.

"There are no advocates for Cork public transport at Cabinet pushing this project or even advocating for BusConnects, of which the light rail is referenced heavily in documentation and meetings.

“What I fear now is we will have yet another project now beset by delays and subject to inflationary measures at a cost to the Cork taxpayer.”

'EXPECTED FAST-TRACK'

Independent councillor for Cork South Central Mick Finn, who proposes the light rail be called the Cork Area Rapid Transport (CART), said: “With most large projects in Cork, there always seem to be delays and this is very disappointing and frustrating if not surprising. With three senior members at the Cabinet table, I would have expected this to be fast-tracked.

“Given a new expected date late in 2023, that is highly likely to be 2024 and so probably start 10 years after that. The lack of urgency on such a major project will impact climate goals, transport and housing targets, and many components of Cork’s development plans.”

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle said while the delay is frustrating, he hopes there is not too long of a delay. “Given I was probably one of the first people to suggest it in 2006, I remain patient,” he said.

“Of course, it adds to frustration but my difficulty with the train line has been that I would like to see it a lot quicker than 2040 and if the delay is implicating that that’s possible and they’re shortening the timeline for eventually putting it in place then I’m prepared to wait for that.”