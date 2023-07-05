‘Bitter blow’ for Cork as preferred route for Luas delayed

The National Transport Authority (NTA) toldthat while it had indicated that it intended to open public consultation on the EPR in July, this will now be delayed.
In discussions with Cork City Council, it was identified that some additional work should be undertaken in relation to the city centre section, prior to commencing the public consultation stage.
“Transport Infrastructure Ireland, in collaboration with NTA, are now undertaking that additional work. That task is likely to take a couple of months and it is now anticipated that the EPR will be published some time later this year,” said an NTA spokesperson.
Labour Party local area representative Peter Horgan described the delay as “a bitter blow” and one which underlined his previous calls for a public transport tsar for Cork to be created.