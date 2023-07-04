Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 19:48

Drunken St Patrick's Day abuse in Cork city leads to suspended sentence for woman

On the occasion on March 17 the accused and another woman were involved in a dispute with each other at St. Mary’s Church on Pope’s Quay, Cork.

Liam Heylin

DRUNKEN abuse by a woman outside a church on St. Patrick’s Day resulted in a 33-year-old woman getting a suspended jail term.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the incident at Cork District Court.

Sorcha Waters of Mount St. Joseph’s Drive, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sorcha Waters told the garda who approached her to “f*** off away” from her, Sgt. Davis said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “She has made significant efforts to access rehabilitation – she spent six weeks in Cuan Mhuire. She apologises for her conduct. She was suffering from alcohol on the day. She looks healthy and well now after some time in Limerick Prison.”

 Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €200 fine or five days in prison in default of payment on the drunkenness charge and a two-month suspended sentence in relation to her threatening behaviour.

