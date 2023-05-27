‘Backlash’ from locals over Ballincollig greenway plans

A CITY councillor has called for more dialogue on a proposed greenway for Cork city, to assuage the concerns of residents living near the planned route.

Public consultation has commenced on the first phase of the proposed Maglin Greenway, a new walking and cycling route between Maglin Road and Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin in Ballincollig.

Cork City Council said the proposed facility will be a high-quality commuter, recreational, and safe route for pedestrians, cyclists, and schoolchildren, with the route offering an “attractive alternative to car travel”.

The Maglin Greenway phase one is the first phase of the overall BC-GW2 greenway route outlined in the Cork Cycle Network Plan (2017).

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher said, however, that more dialogue is needed to ease the concerns expressed by residents in Carriganarra.

“There is a small bit of a backlash from residents in Carriganarra,” he said.

“They have aired their concerns with local councillors and I think they are relevant. Some solution needs to be found and more dialogue is needed. The executive needs to sit down with us as local reps. It is turning a residential and quiet cul-de-sac now into a public walkway.

“I have concerns over the proposed route past these private residential homes,” said Mr Kelleher.

“We are all in favour of active travel and promoting safe cycling to school, but it can’t be at the expense of people’s peace.

“The beauty about these schemes is that when they present the initial plans to us, they can be tweaked, and routes can be redirected.

“I would be all in favour of the greenway but there needs to be minimal impact to the existing residents.”

In the long term, it is planned that the city council, together with the National Transport Authority, will develop BC-GW2 as a greenway, starting at Killumney village to the south-west of Ballincollig and continuing for 9.7km along the former Great Southern Railway Cork-to- Macroom direct line as far as Curraheen.

The route, according to the council, will deliver “significantly improved walking and cycling facilities” consistent with the current Cork City Development Plan, the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS), and the recently-published Cycle Connects Plan (2022).

People can make a submission online by visiting consult.corkcity.ie/en.

Submissions can also be made in writing, addressed to “Senior Engineer, Infrastructure Development, City Hall, Cork” and clearly marked “Maglin Greenway — Phase 1”.

The closing date for receipt of submissions is July 21 at 4pm.