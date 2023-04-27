Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 07:23

Cork Airport to welcome more than 50,000 passengers this bank holiday weekend 

With new and recommencing routes coming on stream, the airport is expecting a busy weekend as it kicks off the start of summer in style. 
Cork Airport to welcome more than 50,000 passengers this bank holiday weekend 

Cork Airport is set to welcome the start of summer this May bank holiday weekend, along with more than 52,000 passengers.

Echo reporter

CORK Airport is set to welcome the start of summer this May bank holiday weekend, along with more than 52,000 passengers, a 27% increase on passenger numbers for the same weekend last year. 

With new and recommencing routes coming on stream, the airport is expecting a busy weekend as it kicks off the start of summer in style. 

Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy, said: “May bank holiday represents the real start of the summer for tourism and airports. We have been planning for many months to ensure that passengers have a pleasant, calm, and unrushed travel experience at Cork Airport. We encourage those families who haven’t yet booked summer holidays to fly Cork this summer, to experience Ireland’s highest performing airport for customer service.” 

As the first of the summer bank holidays, the May bank holiday weekend will see a new Aer Lingus Regional service to Bristol start on Friday, April 28. The six-times weekly service will be operated by Emerald Airlines and will depart Cork Airport at 5.50pm and arrive in Bristol at 7.10pm.

Aer Lingus will recommence their twice-weekly summer service to Dubrovnik, Croatia on Wednesday, May 3. The service, which operates each Wednesday and Saturday, will depart Cork Airport at 10.55am and 5.45am respectively. Dubrovnik, known as “the pearl of the Adriatic” is a picturesque city renowned for its well-preserved medieval architecture and magnificent natural beauty.

Cork Airport has 44 scheduled routes on offer this summer and passengers across Cork, Munster and the South of Ireland are encouraged to check out the full list of destinations on corkairport.com. Over the coming bank holiday weekend, passengers are advised to arrive 90 minutes before their flight is due to depart to allow for a pleasant and unrushed airport experience.

Read More

Music, sport and fun at Glanworth community festival

More in this section

'We look at the cost of losing a family member or friend': Fire service picket to reopen Ballincollig Station 'We look at the cost of losing a family member or friend': Fire service picket to reopen Ballincollig Station
125 statements taken so far in investigation into murder of Bruna Fonseca 125 statements taken so far in investigation into murder of Bruna Fonseca
Two jailed following burglary; mother-of-four was at home with her children Two jailed following burglary; mother-of-four was at home with her children
cork airport#bank holiday monday
<p>Quilligan pleaded guilty to charges arising out of the trespass, theft and stealing of the car. Picture: iStock</p>

Man trying to open first-floor window of property caught by householder 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more