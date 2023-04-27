Cork Airport to welcome more than 50,000 passengers this bank holiday weekend 

CORK Airport is set to welcome the start of summer this May bank holiday weekend, along with more than 52,000 passengers, a 27% increase on passenger numbers for the same weekend last year.

With new and recommencing routes coming on stream, the airport is expecting a busy weekend as it kicks off the start of summer in style.

Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy, said: “May bank holiday represents the real start of the summer for tourism and airports. We have been planning for many months to ensure that passengers have a pleasant, calm, and unrushed travel experience at Cork Airport. We encourage those families who haven’t yet booked summer holidays to fly Cork this summer, to experience Ireland’s highest performing airport for customer service.”

As the first of the summer bank holidays, the May bank holiday weekend will see a new Aer Lingus Regional service to Bristol start on Friday, April 28. The six-times weekly service will be operated by Emerald Airlines and will depart Cork Airport at 5.50pm and arrive in Bristol at 7.10pm.

Aer Lingus will recommence their twice-weekly summer service to Dubrovnik, Croatia on Wednesday, May 3. The service, which operates each Wednesday and Saturday, will depart Cork Airport at 10.55am and 5.45am respectively. Dubrovnik, known as “the pearl of the Adriatic” is a picturesque city renowned for its well-preserved medieval architecture and magnificent natural beauty.

Cork Airport has 44 scheduled routes on offer this summer and passengers across Cork, Munster and the South of Ireland are encouraged to check out the full list of destinations on corkairport.com. Over the coming bank holiday weekend, passengers are advised to arrive 90 minutes before their flight is due to depart to allow for a pleasant and unrushed airport experience.