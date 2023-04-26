Music, sport and fun at Glanworth community festival

GLANFEST, a community music and sports festival, gets underway in Glanworth tomorrow and will run until Sunday, April 30.

The four-day event will feature a host of entertainment, including live bands, GAA 7’s, a DJ and more fun events for all the family, as well as a wide range of food and beverages.

Glanfest returned to Glanworth last year after a 20-plus year hiatus and this year’s instalment is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.

Glanfest coordinator, Stephen Dunne, told The Echo: “Last year was a great success, considering the weather was poor.

"We were actually very surprised how successful it was, and we have pushed the boat out even more this year.

“We’re expecting even more of an uptake this year and our ticket sales are going really well.”

Glanfest kicks off with ‘Fun Bingo’ with Tommy ‘Boon’ Fitzgibbon tomorrow at 9pm at the Harbour Bar.

Friday has a plethora of events organised, including the Grassroots Interview Night at Glanworth GAA club. Briege Corkery, John Mullane and Dónal Óg Cusack will take to the stage on the night for an event that will bring top class GAA personalities with decorated careers to a local GAA audience.

GAA 7’s will kick off Saturday’s festivities and will see 15 teams compete in the Owenie McAuliffe football 7’s tournament.

A barbecue will follow the tournament, and GAA enthusiasts can tune into Dublin vs Kildare on the big screen before Limerick vs Clare at 7pm.

Talented musicians Ciaran O’Gorman and The Fógues will bless the stage from 8pm before a live DJ will close out the Saturday from 9pm.

The Family Fun Day and Farmers Market will start at 11am on Sunday, with an impressive line-up of local producers and a huge variety of goods on offer.

Children can look forward to bouncy castles, merry-go-rounds, races and GAA games, among other attractions.

The big screen will show the tasty tie between the Rebels and Waterford in the Munster Hurling Championship from 4pm.

“Whatever time you want to go, there will be something for everyone,” Stephen added.

“We’ve put a lot of work into the event, and we have a really good and dedicated committee.”

For the full list of events, visit Glanfest on Facebook.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite or Flynn’s shop in Glanworth for each day.