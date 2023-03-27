Motorists being advised of traffic change near Cork's Dunkettle Interchange this morning

A NEW road layout on the N25 eastbound overhead the Dunkette Interchange Roundabout has necessitated a change to the traffic layout.

The change has been in place since last Friday.

Traffic has been switched from lane 2 to lane 1.

A spokesperson for the Dunkettle Interchange said: "Please drive carefully on approach as motorists become used to the new traffic management layout."

#corktraffic There is a new road layout in place on the N25 eastbound overhead the DKI Rdbt. Traffic has been switched from lane 2 to lane 1. Please drive carefully on approach as motorists become used to the new traffic management layout. @tiitraffic @corksafetyalert pic.twitter.com/lG6XCzeTBi — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) March 27, 2023

The €215m Dunkettle Project which is being delivered by TII (TII), in partnership with Cork County Council and Cork City Council, is on track to be completed by February 2024.