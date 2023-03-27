Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 07:41

Motorists being advised of traffic change near Cork's Dunkettle Interchange this morning

Motorists are being advised to approach carefully
The €215m Dunkettle Project which is being delivered by TII (TII), in partnership with Cork County Council and Cork City Council, is on track to be completed by February 2024.

Echo reporter

A NEW road layout on the N25 eastbound overhead the Dunkette Interchange Roundabout has necessitated a change to the traffic layout. 

The change has been in place since last Friday.

Traffic has been switched from lane 2 to lane 1. 

A spokesperson for the Dunkettle Interchange said: "Please drive carefully on approach as motorists become used to the new traffic management layout."

'Significant milestone' reached in Dunkettle Interchange project

