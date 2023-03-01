Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 07:00

'Significant milestone' reached in Dunkettle Interchange project

Echo reporter

A significant milestone has been reached in the Dunkettle Interchange project, as the last of the concrete bridge beams were put in place yesterday.

The final beams, which were placed over the Dunkettle, will connect Little Island with the roads leading to the city.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) Senior Engineering Inspector Jim McCarthy said a total of 135 beams had been put in place for the project. Mr McCarthy said this was a significant milestone in the ongoing works.

Mr McCarthy said the Dunkettle project was ‘well on the way’ to completing the structure and the focus was now on the various slip roads providing access to and from Little Island.

“The Dunkettle project will be a game-changer for Little Island,” Mr McCarthy said, “It is big for Little Island.” 

Mr McCarthy said it was counterintuitive as you would expect the majority of the traffic to be heading for the city, but he said that was not the case.

“The biggest movement in rush hour traffic is from the tunnel to Little Island. In the morning, that is the dominant flow.” With the beams in place, Mr McCarthy said the traffic management east of the Little Island flyover, will be greatly minimised in the coming weeks.

Mr McCarthy also said for the month of March, a lot of work will now be focused on resurfacing on the N25, with the Westbound road, reduced to one lane for a number of weeks.

Two lanes will remain open for the diverge to the Interchange Roundabout and no traffic disruption is anticipated as a result of the temporary closure.

Also, as part of the upgrade and ongoing works, the N25 eastbound will be closed at night, with a short local diversion in place.

The TII inspector said the diversion will be well-signed and should result in minimal delays.

The road will be closed from 9pm to 5am to allow for pavement works on the right-hand lane, east of the new Little Island flyover.

This is another significant milestone for the project, reducing the footprint of the worksite.

