Cork motorist caught speeding at 172km/h on National Slow Down Day

Today, marks National Slow Down Day.

The 24-hour initiative is taking place from 7am today until 7am tomorrow.

Within the first two hours, GoSafe detected 153 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

This morning, Gardai caught a Cork motorist travelling 17 km/h above the speed limit.

The speeding driver was detected on the N71 in Waterfall doing 117km/h in a 100km/hr zone.

Elsewhere, on the N25 Castleredmond in Midleton a motorist was caught doing 94 km/h in an 80 km/h area.

Earlier in the week, as part of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign, Cork West Road Policing Unit discovered a vehicle driving 172km/h in poor road conditions.

The motorist was caught exceeding the 100km/h speed limit on the new Macroom bypass by 72km/h.

Gardai have revealed the driver awaits a court appearance.

A garda checkpoint on the new Macroom bypass. Picture: An Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region/ Facebook

As of January, to November of this year, 128,243 motorists have been caught speeding in Ireland, an average of 11,658 a month.

To date in 2022, 156 people have died on Irish roads – up from 128 deaths last year.

As of today, according to An Garda Siochana, 62 drivers, 22 passengers and 40 pedestrians have lost their lives on the roads this year.

Cork remains the county with the highest road deaths following the death of Daniel Nicholas O'Connell of Millstreet a road traffic accident last week.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers “to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads”.