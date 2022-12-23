ESB urges Cork people to be safe with lights and electrics this Christmas

ESB Networks is reminding all electricity customers to never take risks with electricity during the festive period.

People have been urged to never use ESB Networks poles to hang outdoor Christmas lights as the electricity wires overhead are live and extremely dangerous.

The ESB has warned that this time of year storms and strong winds can cause damage to electrical wires and poles, bringing wires to the ground, and urged people to always be alert and keep their distance as fallen electricity wires are live and dangerous to approach.

Any damage is to be reported immediately to ESB Networks by contacting the emergency phone number on 1800 372 999/021 238 2410.

While in and around the home, people are asked to ensure their electrical equipment is in good condition and check for frayed wires, loose connections, damaged or cracked plugs, or any signs of discolouration.

If there is any sign of these people are urged to disconnect immediately and replace.

People are also urged to reduce the chances of causing a fire and keep decorations and combustible materials well away from light fittings and other sources of heat such as heaters, fireplaces and candles, and to switch off all electrical appliances, including Christmas lights and phone chargers last thing at night and when leaving the house.

People should also test their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure they are working.

In what the energy company described as “a challenging year”, ESB Networks wished all its customers a safe and happy Christmas.