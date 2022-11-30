Irish U20s rugby star rucks in behind Cork hotel

Ireland U20s Rugby star Patrick Campbell brought smiles to the faces of the team members at the Cork International Hotel when he made a special appearance following Munster’s recent historic win over South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rochestown native swapped his Munster red for his Ireland green when he presented Eoghan Murphy, General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, with a signed, framed jersey from the Irish team which won the Six Nations Under 20’s Grand Slam earlier this year.

Ireland Under 20s play their home games at Musgrave Park, and in the past few years have used the Cork International Hotel as their home base.

“We’re thrilled to be chosen by the IRFU as the host for their Under 20s teams when playing at Musgrave Park," Eoghan Murphy, General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, said. “The whole team here really got behind them and many of us attended all the matches and roared them on from the sidelines. We’re doubly thrilled to have then been chosen for the Women’s IRFU when they played in Musgrave Park. We hope we’re now seen as a lucky charm.”

Patrick Campbell said 'the Cork rugby community came out in force to support us and all three games were sell-outs'.

"The atmosphere in the hotel on the night of the last match, when we clinched the Grand Slam, was brilliant and so memorable."