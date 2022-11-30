Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 07:46

Irish U20s rugby star rucks in behind Cork hotel

Patrick Campbell said 'the Cork rugby community came out in force to support us and all three games were sell-outs'. 
Irish U20s rugby star rucks in behind Cork hotel

Eoghan Murphy, General Manager at the Cork International Hotel and Patrick Campbell, Irish Under 20 Rugby international player. Picture by Brian Lougheed

Eoin Kelleher

Ireland U20s Rugby star Patrick Campbell brought smiles to the faces of the team members at the Cork International Hotel when he made a special appearance following Munster’s recent historic win over South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rochestown native swapped his Munster red for his Ireland green when he presented Eoghan Murphy, General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, with a signed, framed jersey from the Irish team which won the Six Nations Under 20’s Grand Slam earlier this year.

Ireland Under 20s play their home games at Musgrave Park, and in the past few years have used the Cork International Hotel as their home base.

Read More

Children are being failed by CAMHS waiting lists, claims Cork TD

“We’re thrilled to be chosen by the IRFU as the host for their Under 20s teams when playing at Musgrave Park," Eoghan Murphy, General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, said. “The whole team here really got behind them and many of us attended all the matches and roared them on from the sidelines. We’re doubly thrilled to have then been chosen for the Women’s IRFU when they played in Musgrave Park. We hope we’re now seen as a lucky charm.” 

Patrick Campbell said 'the Cork rugby community came out in force to support us and all three games were sell-outs'. 

"The atmosphere in the hotel on the night of the last match, when we clinched the Grand Slam, was brilliant and so memorable." 

More in this section

Jail for gambling addict who fraudulently claimed more than €37k social welfare in Cork  Jail for gambling addict who fraudulently claimed more than €37k social welfare in Cork 
White bathroom door slightly open or left ajar Cork man (76) accused of boobytrapping doors to electrical mains 
Man extradited from Yorkshire to face charges of assault at Cork nightclub  Man extradited from Yorkshire to face charges of assault at Cork nightclub 
cork#irish rugby
<p>The redevelopment of Crawford Art Gallery is a flagship project under the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media's programme of National Development Plan investments. Artistic Impression GA Pedersen Print</p>

Planning application submitted for redevelopment of Crawford Art Gallery

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive
Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more