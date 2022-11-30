Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 07:42

Children are being failed by CAMHS waiting lists, claims Cork TD

Cork/Kerry still boasted the second largest CAMHS waiting lists in Ireland at the end of September, slightly behind CHO 8.
Children are being failed by CAMHS waiting lists, claims Cork TD

“Every single number represents a child in desperate need of help and often, a family at breaking point." Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Darragh Bermingham

Waiting lists for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Cork/Kerry have decreased over the past few months but the region still boasts the second highest waiting list for services across Ireland.

The latest HSE data shows that around 630 children were on waiting lists for CAMHS services across Cork/Kerry at the end of September this year, with around 132 waiting more than 12 months.

The figure indicates a decrease from June this year, when there were 862 children awaiting CAMHS services in the region.

However, Cork/Kerry still boasted the second-largest CAMHS waiting lists in Ireland at the end of September, slightly behind CHO 8.

Speaking to The Echo, Cork TD Thomas Gould said: “Children are being failed by these waiting lists.

Read More

‘Serious disconnect’: Calls for longer hours at Ballincollig Garda Station 

“Every single number represents a child in desperate need of help and often, a family at breaking point.

“That over one in five of the children on these waiting lists have been waiting over 12 months is a shocking indictment of this government’s sustained failure in resourcing children’s mental health services.” 

Read More

Uber ‘really excited’ at Cork launch despite local concerns

Overall, waiting lists for CAMHS have decreased across Ireland but there were still around 3,800 children awaiting services at the end of September this year, with around 407 waiting more than 12 months.

The latest figures indicate a decrease from June 2022, when there were almost 4,300 children on CAMHS waiting lists across the country.

In a statement to The Echo, a spokesperson for the HSE said: “There has been an increase in demand for CAMHS and an increase in complexity of cases referred to CAMHS since Covid-19, this has had a significant impact on waiting times.

“Factors such as availability of specialist CAMHS clinicians, current vacancies and difficulties in recruiting in an international context can impact on waiting times also.

“CAMHS waiting lists are also impacted by capacity in other parts of the healthcare system, where young people do not have access to assessment and early intervention, their needs can become more complex over time which necessitates a referral to CAMHS.

“A renewed focus on waiting list initiatives and improving capacity and throughput is in place in a number of the CHO Areas,”

they added.

“Over the period 2012 to 2021, an additional 18 CAMHS Teams have been stood up, from 55 in 2012 to the 73 teams currently in place.

“Staffing has increased across all disciplines.”

More in this section

Jail for gambling addict who fraudulently claimed more than €37k social welfare in Cork  Jail for gambling addict who fraudulently claimed more than €37k social welfare in Cork 
White bathroom door slightly open or left ajar Cork man (76) accused of boobytrapping doors to electrical mains 
Man extradited from Yorkshire to face charges of assault at Cork nightclub  Man extradited from Yorkshire to face charges of assault at Cork nightclub 
cork politics
<p>The redevelopment of Crawford Art Gallery is a flagship project under the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media's programme of National Development Plan investments. Artistic Impression GA Pedersen Print</p>

Planning application submitted for redevelopment of Crawford Art Gallery

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive
Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more