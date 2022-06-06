Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 14:25

Almost 680 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Cork schools

The Department of Education has confirmed that a total of 6,797 Ukrainian students are currently enrolled in primary and secondary schools nationwide.
Almost 680 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Cork schools

The data showed that 454 Ukrainian students are enrolled in Cork primary schools, with a further 222 Ukrainian students enrolled in Cork post-primary schools as of Friday, June 3.

John Bohane

RECENTLY released figures from the Department of Education show that 676 Ukrainian students are currently enrolled in Cork primary and post-primary schools.

The data showed that 454 Ukrainian students are enrolled in Cork primary schools, with a further 222 Ukrainian students enrolled in Cork post-primary schools as of Friday, June 3.

The Department of Education has confirmed that a total of 6,797 Ukrainian students are currently enrolled in primary and secondary schools nationwide.

Out of that figure, 4,766 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 2,031 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.

The primary role of the REALT is to build on existing regional education support structures and the initial focus will be on assisting families in securing school places.

REALT are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department of Education in developing new capacity where required, and co-ordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

The Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.

Read More

Cork TD calls for better planning by Irish Water on work projects

More in this section

Cork TD calls for better planning by Irish Water on work projects Cork TD calls for better planning by Irish Water on work projects
'Urgent debate' on food security needed according to Cork TD 'Urgent debate' on food security needed according to Cork TD
Gardaí issue second appeal around safe road usage for Bank Holiday Gardaí issue second appeal around safe road usage for Bank Holiday
#ukraineukrainecork schoolscork educationeducation
<p>Baltimore RNLI were called out to provide assistance to a yacht with four people onboard that got into difficulty 52 miles off the coast of Baltimore, West Cork, yesterday.</p>

RNLI assist four people after yacht gets into difficulty off West Cork coast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more