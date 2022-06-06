Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 14:16

Cork TD calls for better planning by Irish Water on work projects

He made the call for better planning after a number of northside areas were left without water as a result of recent works carried out by the utility company
Cork TD calls for better planning by Irish Water on work projects

The Sinn Féin TD said that Irish Water needed to put “proper plans” into place before undertaking works, as, he claimed, in recent incidences the company had failed to adequately prepare and had negatively impacted upon people’s lives.

Donal O’Keeffe

A CORK TD has called for Irish Water to better plan for works affecting residential areas, businesses and schools.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, made the call for better planning after a number of northside areas were left without water as a result of recent works carried out by the utility company.

“Recently, in Farranree and Blackpool, we have seen water works carried out by Irish Water where mistakes made in the planning stages resulted in large numbers of houses being left without water with no notice and with the closure of Gaeilscoil Pheig Sayers,” Deputy Gould said.

“I have emailed Irish Water about these incidents and was told that lessons were learned.

“This is clearly not true because after the forced closure of Gaeilscoil Pheig Sayers, we then saw works in Farranree that were expected to affect 40 homes end up affecting a large number more,” he said.

The Sinn Féin TD said that Irish Water needed to put “proper plans” into place before undertaking works, as, he claimed, in recent incidences the company had failed to adequately prepare and had negatively impacted upon people’s lives.

“It is vital that localised knowledge is used in these situations because people cannot be left without water unexpectedly and schools cannot close.”

Deputy Gould’s Sinn Féin colleague, Cork city councillor Kenneth Collins, said there had been a number of occurrences in recent months when Irish Water had planned water outages a week after midterm break, meaning that schools were forced to close because of a lack of water, something he suggested highlighted a lack of forward planning on the part of the water utility.

Councillor Collins said Irish Water’s notification policy left a lot to be desired, and he said the company needed to be more proactive in informing the public of planned outages and road closures.

“Clear notification has to be got out there, in social media, in the print media, and on local radio. Irish Water has a duty to properly inform people well in advance of disruptions, and that just isn’t happening at the moment,” Cllr Collins said.

Irish Water was contacted for comment.

Read More

War in Ukraine and rising costs top concern for 7 in 10 people this year, survey finds

More in this section

'Urgent debate' on food security needed according to Cork TD 'Urgent debate' on food security needed according to Cork TD
Ofsted inspection report Almost 680 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Cork schools
Gardaí issue second appeal around safe road usage for Bank Holiday Gardaí issue second appeal around safe road usage for Bank Holiday
irish water
<p>Baltimore RNLI were called out to provide assistance to a yacht with four people onboard that got into difficulty 52 miles off the coast of Baltimore, West Cork, yesterday.</p>

RNLI assist four people after yacht gets into difficulty off West Cork coast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more