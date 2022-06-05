Almost 300 homes to be constructed in Cork town

AN BORD PLEANÁLA has greenlit plans for almost 300 new homes in Mallow.

The strategic housing development (SHD) application, lodged earlier this year by Reside Capital Ltd, sought permission for 185 houses and 114 apartments/duplex units at a site in Annabella at the western edge of the town.

The houses will consist of a mix of two-, three- and four-bed, semi-detached and townhouse/terraced units.

The apartments/duplex units will be a mix of one-, two-, and three-bed units and are set to be constructed in two four-storey blocks with basement parking.

A creche/childcare facility is also set to be constructed as part of the development which also includes the provision of landscaping and amenity areas to include a number of neighbourhood play areas such as a multi-use games area, kickabout areas and an amenity walkway.

Public realm upgrades are also set to be undertaken along the L-1203-74 Kennell Hill.

The application also sought permission for all associated ancillary development including vehicular access on to the L-1203-74 local access road and a cycle/pedestrian connection on to the L-9000-0 local access road via Woodview Drive including a cycle/pedestrian bridge over Leaselands Stream, lighting, boundary treatments, and the provision of bicycle and car parking.

Approval

In approving the proposed development, An Bord Pleanála said it was satisfied the proposed development “would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity”.

It also found the development acceptable in terms of urban design, height, quantum of development and also acceptable in terms of traffic and pedestrian safety and convenience.

An Bord Pleanála’s approval of the development is subject to 26 conditions.

One condition states that the proposed footpath, road and public realm improvements to Kennell Hill Rd and Anabella Park Rd must be completed to the satisfaction of the planning authority before any residential unit is occupied.

Another stipulates that, prior to commencement of development, the applicant must agree a piece of public art within the site with the planning authority to be funded by the applicant.