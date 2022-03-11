Rebel Roundup: Stay up to date with Cork's top news this week

CORK is a bubbling pot of activity these days and with so much going on, it's easy to miss the good stuff.

The Echo has started a new weekly feature, compiling a list of the biggest and brightest news stories of the week including a nod to an interesting social media account.

Here’s what we have this week on The Echo Rebel Roundup.

Social media suggestion

Overheard in Cork on Twitter: @overheardincork

A Twitter page dedicated to snippets of social interactions in Cork that are laugh-out-loud funny, read, retweet, reply with your own, a good page to get involved with.

Cork person of the week

Translit CEO, Alex Chernenko, who was born in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, which has come under heavy fire from Russian forces in the past week has said he is determined to help the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Alex Chernenko

His company is donating its technology and language services to help people affected by the current crisis in Ukraine.

The Echo gig pick

The Kinsale Record Fair has announced it is running a fundraising initiative for the people of Ukraine at its next event happening this Sunday, March 13.

The event, featuring a live DJ and vinyl traders from across the country, is now a biannual occurrence with the next event taking place in the Kinsale Youth Community Café next to Dino's on Pier Road in the town.

Organiser Dennis Collins said there will be a cover charge of €2 and all door proceeds will be going to the Irish Red Cross to help with the crisis in Ukraine.

Kudos for a Cork company

TWO Cork companies have announced that they are trialling a 32-hour work week in a bid to deliver a better work-life balance for staff.

Southern Tapes & Packaging (STP Packaging) and its sister company, Down2Earth Materials, which both have their headquarters on Forge Hill, commenced the trial on Monday.

What is Cork City Council up to?

Cork City Council has been approved for a 16-storey office block, overlooking the Lee in Cork city centre, to be built on the site of the former pub The Sextant.

The original planning application for the site, filed by the JCD Group, was a Strategic Housing Development application (SHD) for a €125m 25-storey ‘build-to-rent’ apartment tower with 200 apartments.

However, following the demolition of the building in August 2020, which was listed on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, the group said it was not financially viable to go through with the original plan.

JCD Group has welcomed the granting of planning permission for a new €100m office scheme which also includes a new public plaza and the renovation and refurbishment of the ticket office and Railway terminus building at the junction of Albert Quay and Albert Street.