Cork firms trial shorter work week

TWO Cork companies have announced that they are trialling a 32-hour work week in a bid to deliver a better work-life balance for staff.

Southern Tapes & Packaging (STP Packaging) and its sister company, Down2Earth Materials, which both have their headquarters on Forge Hill, commenced the trial on Monday.

“Over the previous two years, staff across both divisions have worked tirelessly to keep business running throughout the uncertainty of a global pandemic and, as we begin coming out the other side of this difficult period, we feel that a better work-life balance is needed for our staff as we return to some bit of normality,” the companies said in a joint statement.

“We have always strived to implement a shorter working week and the last two years have proven to us that it is possible.

“We believe that by implementing the 100/80/100 rule, we will achieve greater work satisfaction, increase morale, and will create a wide range of benefits for our staff.

“The 100/80/100 rule is 100% productivity, for 80% of the time, with 100% pay,” the statement continued.

The companies are amongst the first in the country to pivot to a reduced work week.

STP Packaging and Down2Earth Materials said the change had been welcomed by employees and that they envisaged the shift would “improve morale” as people would have more time with families and friends and more time for hobbies.

“It will also provide other benefits such as a positive impact on our environment [and] reduced employee burnout,” the businesses added.

Both businesses will remain open Monday to Friday, with a slight change to opening hours.