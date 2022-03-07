Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 21:34

Kinsale Record Fair announces fundraising initiative for the people of Ukraine

There will be up to 12+ tables full of vinyl, CDs and tapes and a live DJ set at the spring event.
Popular event the Kinsale Record Fair has announced it is running a fundraising initiative for the people of Ukraine at its next event.

Amy Nolan

Popular music event, the Kinsale Record Fair has announced it is running a fundraising initiative for the people of Ukraine at its next event.

The event, featuring a live DJ and vinyl traders from across the country, is now a biannual occurrence with the next event taking place on Sunday in the Kinsale Youth Community Café next to Dino's on Pier Road in the town.

Organiser Dennis Collins said there will be a cover charge of €2 and all door proceeds will be going to the Irish Red Cross to help with the crisis in Ukraine.

The Kinsale Record Fair was first held in Hamlets bar in the town in 2019 and proved to be a great success, however, plans for a second fair in 2020 were scuppered by the pandemic.

The event returned last year at the Kinsale Youth Community Café with an initiative to raise funds for a self-sufficient youth café.

There will be up to 12+ tables full of vinyl, CDs and tapes and a live DJ set at the spring event.

The record fair will run from 12pm to 6pm.

To keep up to date visit The Kinsale Record Fair Facebook page.

Cork volunteer group seeking donations of pet food for Ukraine

