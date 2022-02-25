Rebel Roundup: Where to go and what to know in Cork this week

Cork is a bubbling pot of activity these days and with so much going on, it's easy to miss the good stuff.

The Echo has started a new weekly feature, compiling list of the biggest and brightest news stories of the week including a nod to an interesting social media account.

Here’s what we have this week on The Echo Rebel Roundup.

Social media suggestion:

Corkonian People is a collection of portraits of people in Cork highlighting the faces of the city.

It is a light and insightful page that is documenting all diverse mix of characters the city has to offer and it’s a real treat to scroll through.

Cork Music

Naruda is the debut album from 1000 Beasts, a Cork based producer/musician, Cian Sweeney. Cian has released his debut album 'Naruda', featuring collaborations from an eclectic mix of artists such as FeliSpeaks, Célia Tiab, LENII, Arthur Valentine and Alex Tierney.

Cian Sweeney, 1000 Beasts

Cian under the name 1000 Beasts has established himself as an artistic force that straddles the line between soulful, indiepop and electro music.

Have a listen on Spotify.

Cork person of the week

Catriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners.

The renowned Cork woman who runs a soup kitchen in Cork city has become the latest recipient of the Cork Person of the Year’s coveted Hall of Fame award.

Caitríona Twomey, who is behind the iconic Cork Penny Dinners on Little Hanover Street, will be presented with the accolade at the upcoming Cork Person of the Year Gala Award’s Lunch on March 4.

Caitríona, along with her team of volunteers, provides thousands of freshly-made meals every week for those in need.

The Echo’s big event pick

Social Sunrise meet up this Sunday at the Marina Market at 11am.

A Cork lass has set up a Cork version of a global phenomenon ‘Sunrise social’.

The idea originated from Caroline McKenna, an expat from Co Down living in Sydney who has become an Instagram influencer with a podcast offering advice on moving abroad.

Caroline created a Sunrise Social club in Sydney and the idea took off with clubs popping up all over the world, in Canada, the UK, all across Australia and in Ireland, including Cork.

Cork woman Ciara Gunn, who was living in Dublin for 10 years, was following Caroline’s Instagram account on @acountydownunder and attending social events with the Sunrise Social Leinster group until very recently.

Speaking to The Echo, Ciara explained how the pandemic led her to move back to Cork, where she can continue to work in her field from home Ciara is hosting Cork’s first Sunrise social event this weekend at the Marina Market. On Sunday February 27, at 11am the group is organising a ‘walk ‘n talk’.

The event is open to all and more information is available on the Instagram account: @Sunrisesocialcork.

What is the City Council up to?

City Hall is to be illuminated in the Ukrainian national colours on Friday night as a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid ongoing Russian attacks.

Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher made the announcement on social media on Thursday.

“Tomorrow I have directed that the Ukrainian flag be flown from City Hall and that City Hall be illuminated in the Ukrainian national colours tomorrow night," the Lord Mayor said.

"To the people of the Ukraine our city stands with you."

Cork controversy

THE Cork Traveller Visibility Group (TVG) has called on comedian Jimmy Carr to meet with them when he performs at Cork Opera House, following his remarks about Gypsies and Roma murdered in the Holocaust.

Mr Carr, who is due to play Cork Opera House on May 28 and 29, made the comments in his Netflix comedy special His Dark Material, which was released on Christmas Day. They caused widespread controversy this month when a clip was posted online.

In the clip, Carr jokes about the horror of the Holocaust and “six million Jewish lives being lost” before making a disparaging remark about the deaths of thousands of Gypsies at the hands of the Nazis as part of the punchline.

Breda O’Donoghue, director of advocacy at the Cork TVG, said Mr Carr would not have made such remarks about any other minority group, and called on him to visit its offices in Shandon when he is in Cork.