Sunrise phenomenon makes its way to Cork

A SOCIAL phenomenon crossing the seven seas has found its way to Cork.

A new meetup club called Sunrise Social has been set up, a long way from its founding city in Sydney, Australia.

The idea originated from Caroline McKenna, an expat from Co Down living in Sydney who has become an Instagram influencer with a podcast offering advice on moving abroad.

Caroline created a Sunrise Social club in Sydney and the idea took off with clubs popping up all over the world, in Canada, the UK, all across Australia and in Ireland, including Cork. Cork woman Ciara Gunn, who was living in Dublin for 10 years, was following Caroline’s instagram account on @acountydownunder and attending social events with the Sunrise Social Leinster group until very recently.

Speaking to The Echo, Ciara explained how the pandemic led her to move back to Cork, where she can continue to work in her field from home. “I had been in Dublin for 20 years after travelling a bit. I’m working in finance and the pandemic meant it was possible for me to work from home.”

Looking at moving back to East Cork, Ciara said she wanted to see if it was possible to recreate the social scene she had enjoyed in Dublin with the Sunrise Social Club in the Rebel County.

“We would do things like a monthly brunch, monthly book club, sunrise walks and coffee strolls, anything for the chats really!”

Ciara said she made a page @sunrisesocialcork and gained over 100 followers in 24 hours.

“It’s mad when you think about it, so many people are looking for ways to meet up and interact. It’s actually fascinating.”

At the moment Ciara is looking for volunteers to help her run Cork’s newest social club and help her think up creative ways to get people meeting up and enjoying all that Cork has to offer.

“I think it is good to have a pool of people behind the scenes, it keeps things interesting and ensures we have a broad range of activities to suit all interests.”

To get involved with Ciara and to help run Sunrise Social Cork, reach out on Instagram to

@sunrisesocialcork.