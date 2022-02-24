Caitríona Twomey to receive Cork Person of the Year’s Hall of Fame award

A RENOWNED Cork woman who runs a soup kitchen in Cork city has become the latest recipient of the Cork Person of the Year’s coveted Hall of Fame award.

Caitríona Twomey, who is behind the iconic Cork Penny Dinners on Little Hanover Street, will be presented with the accolade at the upcoming Cork Person of the Year Gala Award’s Lunch on March 4.

Caitríona, along with her team of volunteers, provides thousands of freshly-made meals every week for those in need.

The organisation has expanded in recent years to offer free workshops and learning opportunities to support people striving to rebuild their lives.

Organiser of the awards ceremony, Manus O’Callaghan said: “Arguably, Dr Caitríona Twomey and the Cork Penny Dinners charity is the most admired service ever established in Cork.

“Always an open door, a warm welcome, open every day of the year, and no questions ever asked”.

This will be the 29th year of the Cork Person of the Year awards scheme with the overall winner of Cork Person or Persons of the Year set to be announced at the event in Rochestown Park Hotel.

Editor of The Echo Maurice Gubbins will be among this year’s nominees for his outstanding contribution to journalism and work in the community.