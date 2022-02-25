City Hall to be illuminated in Ukrainian national colours tonight in show of solidarity

City Hall is to be illuminated in the Ukrainian national colours tonight as a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid ongoing Russian attacks.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, made the announcement on social media last night.

Tomorrow I have directed that the Ukrainian flag be flown from City Hall & that City Hall be illuminated in the Ukrainian national colours tomorrow night. To the people of the Ukraine our city stands with you. 🇺🇦🇮🇪@UKRinIRL @corkcitycouncil @UN pic.twitter.com/38Wea08nN3 — Lord Mayor of Cork (@KelleherColm) February 24, 2022

"Tomorrow I have directed that the Ukrainian flag be flown from City Hall and that City Hall be illuminated in the Ukrainian national colours tomorrow night," the Lord Mayor said.

"To the people of the Ukraine our city stands with you."

Late last night, EU leaders agreed a fresh set of sanctions against Russia following an emergency summit in Brussels.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Ireland stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people "in their darkest hour" and that the sanctions adopted "are the largest and most severe ever and they will hit the Russian economy hard".

(1) Struck by the extraordinary courage of Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa who spoke at the #EUCO meeting last night.



The sanctions adopted are the largest and most severe ever and they will hit the Russia economy hard.#WeStandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/M9ACRsITJQ — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) February 25, 2022

"Russia’s reckless, immoral attack is an existential crisis for the rules-based global order in place since the end of the Cold War.

"We must be honest, our sanctions will impact on the people of the EU too, but we are determined to stand up for our values and principles," Mr Martin continued.