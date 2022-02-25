Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 11:01

City Hall to be illuminated in Ukrainian national colours tonight in show of solidarity

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, made the announcement on social media last night.
City Hall to be illuminated in Ukrainian national colours tonight in show of solidarity

City Hall is to be illuminated in the Ukrainian national colours tonight as a show of solidarity to the people of Ukraine amid ongoing Russian attacks. Picture: Dan Linehan 

Amy Nolan

City Hall is to be illuminated in the Ukrainian national colours tonight as a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid ongoing Russian attacks. 

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, made the announcement on social media last night.

"Tomorrow I have directed that the Ukrainian flag be flown from City Hall and that City Hall be illuminated in the Ukrainian national colours tomorrow night," the Lord Mayor said.

"To the people of the Ukraine our city stands with you."

Late last night, EU leaders agreed a fresh set of sanctions against Russia following an emergency summit in Brussels.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Ireland stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people "in their darkest hour" and that the sanctions adopted "are the largest and most severe ever and they will hit the Russian economy hard".

"Russia’s reckless, immoral attack is an existential crisis for the rules-based global order in place since the end of the Cold War.

"We must be honest, our sanctions will impact on the people of the EU too, but we are determined to stand up for our values and principles," Mr Martin continued. 

Read More

The Echo Chamber: UCC expert explains what's happening between Ukraine and Russia 

More in this section

Gardaí appeal to public for information on missing Cork man Gardaí appeal to public for information on missing Cork man
Location of Cork's €1m lotto win revealed Location of Cork's €1m lotto win revealed
‘A great day for the communities’: Works completed on new wastewater treatment plants in two Cork villages ‘A great day for the communities’: Works completed on new wastewater treatment plants in two Cork villages
#ukraine
EU Leaders Convene For Special Meeting As Russia Invades Ukraine

EU sanctions will ‘hit hard’ at Russia but will not stop the attack – Taoiseach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more