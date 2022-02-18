Rebel roundup: A 'quick-pick' of Cork news

Cork is a bubbling pot of activity these days and with so much going on, it's easy to miss the good stuff.

The Echo has started a new weekly feature, compiling a succinct concise list of the biggest and brightest news stories of the week including a nod to an interesting social media account.

Here’s what we have this week on The Echo Rebel Roundup.

Social media suggestion: @What_if_cork

'What if Cork' is a Twitter page that collates simple and not so simple ideas of how to improve Cork City. The page is up and running since 2015 and includes retweets from politicians, academics as well as members of the public who have had Eureka' moments around the practical and logistical elements of this fine city.

Give ‘em a follow if you want some thought-provoking suggestions of how to implement change in Cork.

The Echo’s big gig pick: A special skateboarding event organised by 'It's a family thing' is being held in Carrigaline this weekend.

The ‘expression session’ is taking place at the Carrigaline Skatepark from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday, February 19.

A number of groups from the city are making the trip to the commuter town to take part in the event including Longboarders Cork.

All are welcome to attend and there will be a BBQ and games at the event.

Cork person of the week: Tadhg Hickey

Cork Comedian Tadhg Hickey has opened up about the struggle of maintaining a healthy work-life balance in the hope of helping others guard their mental health.

Tadhg Hickey, well known for his online sketches, said he found himself in bed, unable to sleep or eat after working 16 hour days.

Mr Hickey said the issue was caused due to overwork and not looking after himself holistically.

Tadhg said he hoped sharing his story would help others to look after themselves adequately and ensure they too did not end up in a similar situation. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Tadhg said he hoped sharing his story would help others to look after themselves adequately and ensure they too did not end up in a similar situation.

“I hope self-employed people get something out of this, You know push push push, there is not much work out there, you gotta keep going, then you get obsessed and you block out the things that matter in life and the things that got me out of this hole, which is exercise, love, compassion, reaching out to people, the amount of help I got was actually unreal and meditation and that’s it, because what’s the point of being busy if you have no peace of mind.”

Kudos for a Cork company: A company with a base in Cork has announced 300 new jobs to be filled over the coming year at its sites across Ireland.

TELUS International Ireland, the global customer experience and digital IT solutions provider, has said these new jobs will span a range of areas including tech and customer support, shared services, cloud infrastructure, BI analytics, AI and data annotation.

Based out of TELUS International Ireland’s Cork, Dublin and Mayo offices, the new roles include onsite, remote, and combined working opportunities in line with their commitment to provide flexible workstyles.

In addition to the 300 new jobs, the company is also making major investments to upgrade facilities at its three sites. This includes a brand-new recruitment centre, a serenity room, a state-of-the-art onsite gym and a refurbished restaurant area.

What is the city’s local authority up to?

Cork city council announced Cork's St Patrick's Day parade theme this week.

THE theme for this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in the city has been revealed as ‘Heroes: Ordinary People in Extraordinary Times’.

The theme is a homage to the individuals and organisations who have made a difference to their communities during the pandemic.

Cork city council announced Cork's St Patrick's Day parade theme this week. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Organised by Cork City Council, the Cork St Patrick’s Day Festival will take place from March 17 to March 20, with the parade taking place for the first time in two years on March 17.

Cork kindness: Trabolgan Holiday Village, the popular east Cork family destination, is giving away 130 free weekend holidays to thank and reward frontline workers across Ireland for all their hard work over the past two years.

Self-catering weekend breaks will see up to 820 people accommodated in the holiday village’s 130 cottages by the sea from Friday, April 1 to Monday, April 4.

Frontline heroes and their families or guests will be treated to live entertainment throughout the weekend and will have complimentary access to the holiday park’s subtropical pool paradise.

Visit www.trabolgan.com for more information.