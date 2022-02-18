Cork family destination offering free holidays for frontline workers

TRABOLGAN Holiday Village, the popular east Cork family destination, is giving away 130 free weekend holidays to thank and reward frontline workers across Ireland for all their hard work over the past two years.

Self catering weekend breaks will see up to 820 people accommodated in the holiday village’s 130 cottages by the sea from Friday, April 1 to Monday, April 4.

Frontline heroes and their families or guests will be treated to live entertainment throughout the weekend and will have complimentary access to the holiday park’s sub tropical pool paradise.

General manager of Trabolgan Holiday Village, Donal O’Sullivan, said the team wanted to give something back to frontline workers who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic.

“It’s been a challenging two years for everyone across Ireland. We have all had to adapt to the changing circumstances of Covid, but our frontline workers, whether working in health and care or keeping our shops and essential services going, really deserve to be recognised for everything they have done for us all throughout the pandemic.

The team here at Trabolgan wanted to say thanks and give something back, so we decided to make our 140-acre estate available to frontline workers for an entire weekend at the start of April. We’d love to welcome many frontline workers and their families from all over Ireland to our holiday park by the sea and see them enjoy a well deserved break here at Trabolgan.”

To be in with a chance of winning one of the 130 frontline worker holidays, just visit Trabolgan’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages for details.

You must be a frontline worker aged over 18 to enter before Wednesday, February 23. All eligible entries will be submitted to the free draw and the lucky winners will be contacted directly by the Trabolgan team by phone or email to arrange your holiday. Winners will be announced on Trabolgan’s social media channels.

The East Cork venue reopens to all holiday makers and day visitors on April 8, 2022, for the season.

Visit www.trabolgan.com for more information.