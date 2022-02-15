Technology company announces 300 new jobs across Cork, Dublin and Mayo

A company with a base in Cork has announced 300 new jobs to be filled over the coming year at its sites across Ireland.

TELUS International Ireland, the global customer experience and digital IT solutions provider, has said these new jobs will span a range of areas including tech and customer support, shared services, cloud infrastructure, BI analytics, AI and data annotation.

Based out of TELUS International Ireland’s Cork, Dublin and Mayo offices, the new roles include onsite, remote, and combined working opportunities in line with their commitment to provide flexible workstyles.

In addition to the 300 new jobs, the company is also making major investments to upgrade facilities at its three sites. This includes a brand new recruitment centre, a serenity room, a state-of-the-art onsite gym and a refurbished restaurant area.

Welcoming today’s announcement, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “TELUS International Ireland is already a significant employer on both a national and regional scale and I’m delighted to see this further expansion.

"In my own city of Cork, I have seen the contribution of TELUS International Ireland to the economy and the local community first-hand, and I’m excited to see how this growth will create new opportunities for talent and investment across Cork, Dublin and Mayo.”

Speaking on the new jobs, Vice President of Operations and General Manager at TELUS International Ireland and France, Roger Clancy said: “Our Irish operation continues to grow as we enhance our offering as a digital customer solutions partner to global disruptive brands and expand into new areas of AI and data annotation. This evolution of service has created new opportunities for our existing team, along with the opportunity to recruit even more talent to our expanding workforce.

“Our culture is one that rewards innovation and teamwork, and we are delighted to be able to offer these jobs where people can come and grow their careers with us. For that reason, we are also investing in our facilities, with a new recruitment centre and gym at our Irish headquarters in Mahon, Cork; as well as refurbishing our restaurant space too. We also have significant plans for our Dublin and Mayo sites later in 2022.”

Vice President of Finance at TELUS International Europe, Tony Barry added: “At TELUS International we care about our communities, our partners and our team members. Just recently we won Best Health and Wellbeing Strategy at the 2021 HR Leadership and Management Awards which was a very proud moment for us.

"Our commitment to caring for our team members is reflected in the many wellness and mental health supports we have implemented, including our serenity rooms in Cork and Dublin which are tranquil spaces for our team to relax in during their breaks.

"This is a welcomed addition to our regular wellness events and initiatives, and the work we do in our community through the TELUS Days of Giving programme.”

Today’s jobs announcement follows the creation of 30 new roles at TELUS International AI Data Solutions in Ballina, Mayo last year.

IDA Ireland’s Department Manager for Regional Development & Enterprise, Ray O'Connor stated: “TELUS International’s continued commitment to Ireland is very welcome. Along with the already announced jobs in Mayo, this substantial announcement of 300 new jobs across its three Irish sites demonstrates Ireland’s potential to deliver in an increasingly digital world. I’d like to wish TELUS International every success with this expansion.”

TELUS International Ireland is actively recruiting for these new roles, and more information can be found www.telusinternational.com/careers