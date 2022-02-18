Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Skateboarding magazine hosting event in Cork this weekend

A number of groups from the city are making the trip to the commuter town to take part in the event including Longboarders Cork.
Skateboarding magazine hosting event in Cork this weekend

Skateboarder Gabriel Valente pulls off a 'Switch Flip' board trick at Emmet Place, Cork City during a bright and sunny Sunday afternoon, after a week of heavy rain. Pic; Larry Cummins

Roisin Burke

A special skateboarding event organised by Irish skateboarding magazine, Goblín skating magazine, is being held in Carrigaline this weekend.

The ‘expression session’ is taking place at the Carrigaline Skatepark from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday, February 19.

A number of groups from the city are making the trip to the commuter town to take part in the event including Longboarders Cork.

Longboarders Cork was formed last Summer, and they have regular meetups at the Marina Park.

Speaking to The Echo, Longboarder Cork organiser David Goode said the club was established to promote and unify longboarding in the Cork and it's open to skaters of any discipline and all skill levels.

Sean O’Connell Keating skateboarding on Cork’s Mardyke Skatepark. pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
Sean O’Connell Keating skateboarding on Cork’s Mardyke Skatepark. pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

“It's a fantastic opportunity to socialise and share the passion for longboarding, we have folks who do downhill, longboard dancing, electric boarding, or just cruising around!” 

Encouraging people to get involved David said: “Longboarders Cork is a social group for anyone of any background to share the passion of longboarding. It doesn't matter if you have only a passing interest or are deeply invested in the sport, all are welcome. With many different disciplines ranging from relaxing to thrilling, you can be sure to find something you enjoy.” 

The longboarder said the meetups were just a taste of what is to come in the summer months.

"The meetups are a great way to improve your skills and learn from one another, once we pick up a bit of steam we'll be organising more diverse events such as a cruise down the old railway line or offering free lessons in various styles.” 

For anyone who wants to find out more, they can get more information on their social media pages: @longboarders_cork on Instagram and 'Longboarders Cork' on Facebook.

More in this section

Man who took 'wild swing' at Garda at Cork bus shelter jailed Man who took 'wild swing' at Garda at Cork bus shelter jailed
Empty beds in a hospital or surgical recovery room Preliminary business case for new Cork hospital to be reviewed by Department of Public Expenditure
Dripsey Ambush committee to hold a table quiz on February 25 Dripsey Ambush committee to hold a table quiz on February 25
corkcarrigaline
young pretty woman in black medical mask in city tram

Health officials recommend end to mandatory mask-wearing in range of areas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more