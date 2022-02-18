Skateboarding magazine hosting event in Cork this weekend

A special skateboarding event organised by Irish skateboarding magazine, Goblín skating magazine, is being held in Carrigaline this weekend.

The ‘expression session’ is taking place at the Carrigaline Skatepark from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday, February 19.

A number of groups from the city are making the trip to the commuter town to take part in the event including Longboarders Cork.

Longboarders Cork was formed last Summer, and they have regular meetups at the Marina Park.

Speaking to The Echo, Longboarder Cork organiser David Goode said the club was established to promote and unify longboarding in the Cork and it's open to skaters of any discipline and all skill levels.

Sean O’Connell Keating skateboarding on Cork’s Mardyke Skatepark. pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

“It's a fantastic opportunity to socialise and share the passion for longboarding, we have folks who do downhill, longboard dancing, electric boarding, or just cruising around!”

Encouraging people to get involved David said: “Longboarders Cork is a social group for anyone of any background to share the passion of longboarding. It doesn't matter if you have only a passing interest or are deeply invested in the sport, all are welcome. With many different disciplines ranging from relaxing to thrilling, you can be sure to find something you enjoy.”

The longboarder said the meetups were just a taste of what is to come in the summer months.

"The meetups are a great way to improve your skills and learn from one another, once we pick up a bit of steam we'll be organising more diverse events such as a cruise down the old railway line or offering free lessons in various styles.”

For anyone who wants to find out more, they can get more information on their social media pages: @longboarders_cork on Instagram and 'Longboarders Cork' on Facebook.